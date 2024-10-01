Globalstar Announces Participation at MWC Las Vegas 2024

COVINGTON, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT), a next-generation telecommunications infrastructure and technology provider, today announced that it will participate in MWC Las Vegas 2024.





Tamer Kadous, Vice President of Terrestrial Networks, will participate in the Private Network Summit at MWC Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 8 at 2:00 pm PDT. Mr. Mirabal will discuss private network early adopters and use cases with Globalstar’s XCOM RAN solution for creating easier implementation and increased capacity for private networks in the U.S. and globally. This presentation will be recorded and will be available on the Globalstar Resource Center after the event.

Kyle Pickens, Vice President of Strategy, will participate in a collaborative Tech Talk at MWC Las Vegas on Wednesday, October 9 at 11:00 am PDT. Mr. Pickens will discuss Globalstar’s Band 53 spectrum being used in mission-critical applications in combination with CBRS in the U.S. through a collaboration with Global Telecom, the Althea platform and Alliance.

Globalstar will be present throughout MWC Las Vegas to showcase the Company’s suite of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite-enabled solutions, ranging from Internet of Things (IoT) transportation and asset trackers to personnel safety solutions for remote workers and government employees, and Band 53 spectrum and XCOM Ran for private networks, perfect for industrial and manufacturing use cases. Schedule time today to see how Globalstar can help connect your business, no matter where in the world you may venture.

Globalstar empowers its customers to connect, transmit, and communicate in smarter ways – easily, quickly, securely, and affordably – offering reliable satellite and terrestrial connectivity services as an international telecom infrastructure provider. The Company’s LEO satellite constellation assures secure data transmission for connecting and protecting assets, transmitting critical operational data, and saving lives for consumers, businesses, and government agencies across the globe. Globalstar’s terrestrial spectrum, Band 53, and its 5G variant, n53, offer carriers, cable companies, and system integrators a versatile, fully licensed channel for private networks with a growing ecosystem to improve customer wireless connectivity, while Globalstar’s XCOM RAN product offers significant capacity gains in dense wireless deployments. In addition to SPOT GPS messengers, Globalstar offers next-generation IoT hardware and software products for efficiently tracking and monitoring assets, processing smart data at the edge, and managing analytics with cloud-based telematics solutions to drive safety, productivity, and profitability. For more information, visit www.globalstar.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

