GlobalSign Brazil and DINAMO Networks Join Forces to Deliver a Code Signing Solution Compliant with the New CA/B Forum Requirements

The DINAMO Pocket HSM is exclusive in Brazil and enables the management of over 200 GlobalSign digital certificates

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BrazilUSpartnership–Recently, the CA/B Forum, a voluntary organization of leading Certification Authorities (CAs) and vendors of Internet browser software and other applications, related to Code Signing security standards. The changes imply two main consequences that completely modify the generation and administration of digital certificates. The first is the challenge of installing Code Signing certificates on multiple machines. Previously, it was possible to do so because the use of Trusted Platform Modules (TPM) was permissible but now its retrieval is only permitted through a FIPS 140-2 Level 2compliantcryptographic device, token, or Hardware Security Module (HSM). The second consequence is in relation to the options available for managing keys due to the change in the size of the key pair, which was increased from 2048 bits to 3072 bits by the CA/B Forum.





With this scenario in mind, GlobalSign – a global Certificate Authority (CA), and leading provider of identity security, digital signature, and IoT solutions – has joined forces with DINAMO Networks – a digital security and encryption expert and the main Brazilian manufacturer of HSMs. The partnership’s purpose is to provide a pioneering solution aimed at an increasingly significant market bottleneck in the country. The DINAMO Pocket is a mini HSM that hosts GlobalSign Code Signing, adapted to the current regulations of the CA/B Forum, and allows secure and flexible management of up to 200 digital certificates.

“The changes made by the CA/B Forum have provoked reactions in the Brazilian market, such as the shortage of token supply chain, since there was no cryptographic device available for keys larger than 2048 bits in stock, and the intensification of inspections by the Federal Revenue Service, which made it impossible to import this equipment. The idea is to provide developers with a viable alternative, produced in Brazil and compliant with international security standards, so that they can continue to sign their code, following the determinations of the CA/B Forum and enabling Brazilian software to be recognized upon installation,” explains Luiza Dias, CEO of GMO GlobalSign Brazil.

“We have observed that all of our clients already use Code Signing, and many of them have shown interest in using HSMs. However, they argue that the investment in traditional HSMs reaches values ​​above R$ 100,000. Large organizations have budgets allocated for technology, but this is not always the case for smaller companies. The DINAMO Pocket solution represents significant savings in this regard and adds to our range of offered products,” emphasizes Marcelo Buz, Director of ID and Electronic Signature at DINAMO Networks.

The director adds that GlobalSign Code Signing can also be stored in the cloud.

“We have noticed that there are two types of personas among the consumers of Code Signing certificates: the internal software house, which creates its own applications, and the software house that creates solutions for third parties. Probably what will determine the choice between cloud and DINAMO Pocket will be this consumer profile,” said Buz. He also points out that other factors may be considered, such as the renewal time of the certificates – whose validity is from one to three years.

Product and Partnership

The DINAMO Pocket is a device that stores GlobalSign Code Signing products. Together, they allow multiple developers to share access to the same digital certificate, ensuring governance and access traceability. Code Signing certificates use unique encryption to link the manufacturer’s identity to the software, which increases credibility in the installation process, guarantees the legitimacy of the software, and ensures that the code has not been tampered with. Dinamo Pocket’s advantage is its compact size. It has the dimensions of a TV modem, which makes it easy to accommodate.

“Combining the security of GlobalSign digital certificates with the convenience of our HSM is the ideal formula for developers to reinforce the protection and reliability of their products. DINAMO Networks is very confident with this partnership because our technology is already approved and used in major projects in Brazil,” emphasizes Marco Zanini, CEO of DINAMO Networks.

Market estimates indicate that around 7 million Code Signing certificates are issued worldwide annually. Latin America represents 10% of this market, with Brazil being the main issuer in the region. “We believe that the DINAMO Pocket will have a very positive reception among developers. In the short term, we estimate that at least 2% of the Brazilian Code Signing market will already be using it – and this will only be the beginning. “We are extremely motivated and envision significant steps to be taken, nationally and internationally, by forming this partnership with a company the size of GMO GlobalSign Brazil,” highlights Zanini.

Dias added: “We are very pleased with the partnership, after all, we always seek technological allies attuned to market needs. The partnership also shows that we, as a Certificate Authority, can work together with other companies so that the end customer is not penalized by regulatory changes. I am confident in saying that, when it comes to the DINAMO Pocket, there are no other similar solutions in terms of cost-effectiveness in circulation, and that it represents an important step.”

ABOUT DINAMO Networks

DINAMO Networks is a specialist in digital security and cryptography. It has the largest library of high-level APIs and has been involved in key security projects in the country, such as: Pilot of DREX (Digital Real), Data Anonymization for compliance with the General Data Protection Law (LGPD), signing and processing of PIX, Brazilian Payment System (SPB), Card Processing, Electronic Patient Record (PEP) signing, Internet Tax Return (IR), Electronic Invoice, among many others. It manufactures different models of security appliances, or Hardware Security Modules (HSMs), all with international FIPS 140-2 certification, level 3, used by major Brazilian banks, including the Central Bank of Brazil (especially for PIX encryption), and by companies from various sectors either On-Premise or in the Cloud. Recently, it launched the first pay-per-use encryption solutions platform available in the global market, DINAMO SuperCloud. To learn more, visit: https://www.dinamonetworks.com/.

About GMO GlobalSign

As one of the world’s most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GMO GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers, and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and identity solutions support billions of services, devices, people, and things comprising the IoT. GMO GlobalSign is a subsidiary of GMO GlobalSign Holdings K.K., a member of the Japan-based GMO Internet Group, and has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com.

