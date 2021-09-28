GlobalLogic Launches Collaborative Hub Based in Lumada Innovation Hub Tokyo

Company to Provide DX Services in the Japanese Market, Combining Lumada’s Capabilities

SAN JOSE, Calif. & TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GlobalLogic–Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501, “Hitachi”) and GlobalLogic*1, a Hitachi Group Company, today announced the launch of a collaborative hub to promote digital transformation (DX) services in the Japanese market. Based in the Lumada Innovation Hub Tokyo*2, a co-creation base for Hitachi, this collaboration hub combines capabilities of GlobalLogic and Lumada. Delivering on the joint integration strategy, this partnership aims to jump-start GlobalLogic’s entry into Japan, and will accelerate business development for design-led Digital Engineering services of GlobalLogic, establishing a system to support customers in Japan starting from fiscal 2022.





“The market demand for DX continues to grow at a fast pace, as global brands increasingly leverage digital technologies to create new revenue streams and better engage customers,” said Nitesh Banga, Chief Operating Officer, GlobalLogic. “GlobalLogic and Hitachi are well positioned to address this need, and the launch of the collaboration Hub will be a great first step in bringing expanded DX capability to the Japan market.”

Recently acquired by Hitachi in July 2021 and operating as a Hitachi Group Company, GlobalLogic is a leader in Digital Engineering services, with capabilities that span Strategy, Experience Design, and Chip-to-Cloud software engineering. GlobalLogic not only provides upstream services such as product ideation, but also implements that vision into actual products, platforms, and experiences.

Hitachi has the expertise and experience in DX that has been cultivated in the Lumada business, including design thinking and data science, and is working with customers and partners to create new value by combining wisdom and ideas.

As the first project to leverage the strengths of both companies, Hitachi and GlobalLogic have begun work to accelerate the transformation of Hitachi’s Storage business into a cloud-based “as-a-Service” business model. This initiative will enable Hitachi and GlobalLogic to create and customize joint service offerings for the Japanese market.

About the Collaboration Between Hitachi and GlobalLogic

Lumada Innovation Hub Tokyo and GlobalLogic’s design studios and engineering centers around the globe are connected online, and workshops are being conducted for collaborative projects, leveraging GlobalLogic’s extensive DX implementation experience, experience design, and capabilities in Chip-to-Cloud software engineering. Hitachi and GlobalLogic will implement projects that accelerate DX for customers in Japan.

Design thinkers*3 from Lumada Innovation Hub Tokyo, with expertise in the industries and businesses of the Japanese market, will work with Hitachi business stakeholders and GlobalLogic’s designers and solution architects to identify transformational goals. GlobalLogic’s rapid problem-solving approach will be applied to develop DX strategies and quickly create business model prototypes.

The first workshop was held for Hitachi’s storage business, where Hitachi and GlobalLogic worked on architectures to enhance cloud readiness. By leveraging GlobalLogic’s digital engineering services, Hitachi will strengthen and accelerate its “as-a-Service” model for its storage business. Hitachi and GlobalLogic will apply the outcomes of this workshop to Hitachi’s other product businesses to accelerate DX for its customers.

Future Opportunities

Based on the new, co-created business process established through this project, Hitachi will test its applicability against a variety of digital transformation projects and plans to launch the service to Japanese customers in fiscal 2022.

In the future, GlobalLogic’s more than 22,000 design and software engineering professionals around the world and Hitachi’s 35,000 digital professionals will work together through the Lumada Innovation Hub Tokyo to promote Social Innovation Businesses that leverage digital technology to solve problems faced by customers and society globally, including the Japanese market.

Collaboration Introduction at Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2021 JAPAN

You can learn more about this collaboration at the “Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2021 JAPAN” from October 11th (Monday) to 15th (Friday), 2021. The project will be showcased in the following sessions:

October 11, 9:00-9:25 a.m. Keynote Speech: Toshiaki Higashihara “Future Achieved by DX of Social Infrastructure – Sustainable Society and Creative Consumer”

October 12, 9:30-10:00 a.m. Highlight Session “Towards Becoming a Global DX Partner – Hitachi’s Acceleration of Global Lumada Business”

October 12, 1:30-1:50 p.m. Seminar “How to Combine Knowledge and Ideas by Lumada”

Hitachi Social Innovation Forum 2021 JAPAN Official Site: https://www.service.event.hitachi/en/

About GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic (www.globallogic.com) is a leader in digital product engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise — we help our clients imagine what’s possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow’s digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the communications, financial services, automotive, healthcare and life sciences, technology, media and entertainment, manufacturing, and semiconductor industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company.

About Lumada Innovation Hub Tokyo

Lumada Innovation Hub Tokyo is a place where knowledge and ideas are crossed to stimulate innovation. It offers workshops and idea generation with digital human resources such as Design Thinkers and Data Scientists who are familiar with the Japanese market, as well as agile development services that utilize the Digital Transformation experience of the Lumada business.

https://www.hitachi.com/products/it/lumada/global/en/innovation_hub/index.html

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is contributed to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business. Hitachi is focused on strengthening its contribution to the Environment, the Resilience of business and social infrastructure as well as comprehensive programs to enhance Security & Safety. Hitachi resolves the issues faced by customers and society across six domains: IT, Energy, Mobility, Industry, Smart Life and Automotive Systems through its proprietary Lumada solutions. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2020 (ended March 31, 2021) totaled 8,729.1 billion yen ($78.6 billion), with 871 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 350,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company’s website at https://www.hitachi.com.

*1 – July 14, 2021 News Release “Hitachi Completes Acquisition of GlobalLogic” https://www.hitachi.com/New/cnews/month/2021/07/f_210714.pdf

*2 – March 22, 2021 News Release ” Hitachi Establishes Lumada Innovation Hub Tokyo to Accelerate the Lumada Movement Through New Collaborative Creation With a View to the Post-COVID-19 World” https://www.hitachi.com/New/cnews/month/2021/03/210322a.html

*3 – Design Thinker: Digital human resources who can discover essential corporate issues and propose DX by utilizing design thinking.

