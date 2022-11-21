GlobalLogic Acquires Fortech, a Leading Digital Engineering Company Based in Romania

Acquisition Bolsters GlobalLogic’s Presence in Europe, Bringing Access to Romania’s Strong Talent Pool and a Blue-Chip Client Base

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GlobalLogic—GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group company and Digital Engineering leader, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Fortech, a leading software engineering services company based in Romania. Headquartered in Cluj-Napoca, Fortech has applied its deep technical capabilities to hundreds of clients and more than 1,000 digital projects throughout nearly two decades of operation—a track record that has ultimately positioned the company as one of Romania’s largest leading independent digital engineering firms.

With 1,100+ people, Fortech operates out of four cities in Romania to support top-tier clients across a wide range of industries. These achievements and capabilities will help GlobalLogic further expand its customer and talent base, as it aims to address the robust global demand for digital transformation (DX). Additionally, Fortech’s seasoned leaders will bring valuable technical and domain experience along with strong relationships across European markets and marquee clients.

“Fortech is a leading firm with proven track record and specialization in technology that is needed for digital evolution,” stated Nitesh Banga, President and CEO, GlobalLogic. “This acquisition will further enhance GlobalLogic’s presence in Europe, and accelerate our access to the rich technical talent in Romania; it will arm Fortech with the resources and strong backing of GlobalLogic and Hitachi. We are excited to welcome Fortech and their talented people to the GlobalLogic family.”

Founded in 2003, Fortech delivers full-spectrum digital engineering services including Architecture Design, Software Development, DevOps, Quality Assurance, and Data Analytics. The company has successfully architected, built, and maintained products for clients across numerous industries with a focused specialization in Cloud, IOT, and SaaS. Fortech holds deep domain experience in six key high growth verticals: Automotive, Banking/Finance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Professional Services, and Technology/Media/Telecom. Fortech’s coverage of key industries and technologies is an incredible match for GlobalLogic. Fortech’s successes have led to it being recognized as one of the 2022 Best Managed Companies in Romania in the first edition of Deloitte’s Romania program.

“We’re proud of our legacy, which is based on helping companies realize the power of transformative digital solutions,” said Calin Vaduva, CEO, Fortech. “Joining forces with GlobalLogic, backed by Hitachi, takes our reach to a whole new level. Additionally, finding a partner that shares our cultural values with a strong emphasis on people, customers, and societal benefit is extremely gratifying.”

GlobalLogic’s investment in Fortech is part of a multi-year strategy designed to establish a wider European footprint while enabling it to better serve its customers worldwide from a delivery perspective. This acquisition will further enable GlobalLogic to augment Hitachi’s strengths in Information Technology (IT), Operating Technology (OT), and Products, and accelerate its growth helping expand the Lumada business.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Under the agreement, Fortech will continue to operate with its existing leadership and staff as a wholly owned subsidiary of GlobalLogic. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approval and is expected to close by the end of Calendar Q4, 2022.

About Fortech

Fortech (www.fortech.ro) is a software services company headquartered in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. It also holds engineering hubs in Oradea, Iasi, and Brasov. With a workforce of 1,100+ people, Fortech’s technical expertise spans a variety of sectors, from automotive and financial to healthcare and more. Fortech covers the end-to-end software lifecycle development to deliver the innovation, scalability, quality, and speed needed by its clients.

The company’s approach to software engineering combines strong technology and process know-how, Agile delivery methods, and a blend of code quality practices and metrics refined throughout two decades of operation. Since 2003, more than two hundred brands have chosen Fortech as their software engineering partner.

About GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic (www.globallogic.com) is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise – we help our clients imagine what’s possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow’s digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business.

GlobalLogic is a trademark of GlobalLogic. All other brands, products or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

Contacts

