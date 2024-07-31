Globalgig Expands Managed Communication Platform to Include Flexible Cloud Connect Service

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BusinessConnectivity—Globalgig, a managed communication platform provider for global enterprises, announced today that it has expanded its platform to include Globalgig Cloud Connect. The new service complements Globalgig’s comprehensive portfolio of services, including SD-WAN and SASE, Global Networking, Voice, Mobility, and IoT services, providing customers with scalable, low-latency direct connectivity to virtually any cloud service provider, including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and Oracle, for better performance of cloud applications and improved redundancy.





Globalgig Cloud Connect leverages multiple connectivity technologies to adapt the service to meet specific customer requirements, and also extends the capabilities of top SD-WAN platforms to provide more efficient cloud and multi-cloud on-ramps. This includes VPN tunnels and dedicated private circuits that connect on-premises infrastructure to cloud environments. Additionally, the new service can be designed to enable virtual SD-WAN network appliances at the cloud edge, extending the visibility, control, and reporting capabilities of an SD-WAN through hybrid and cloud-based data centers. The service is available in over 800 locations, including major data centers worldwide, and enables more efficient cloud-to-cloud networking by eliminating the need to backhaul traffic.

Cloud Connect offers unmatched flexibility and agility, enabling dynamic scaling to meet changing business requirements. Whether connecting to cloud service providers, integrating hybrid clouds, or facilitating cloud-to-cloud networking, Globalgig’s platform seamlessly supports growing needs.

“Extending our managed communication platform to include a flexible and adaptable cloud connect offering is the latest milestone in Globalgig’s quest to provide customers with a simplified and frictionless managed service experience leveraging the power of cloud technologies,” stated Ernest Cunningham, Globalgig CEO. “Customers realize greater efficiencies from this new connectivity service, and they also stand to benefit from the enhanced reliability, performance, and security of their cloud applications.”

For more information on Globalgig Cloud Connect service, please visit https://globalgig.com/cloud-connect/.

About Globalgig

Globalgig is a leader in globally managed communication and connectivity solutions, delivered through our innovative Orchestra platform. Leveraging cutting-edge network management and AI technologies, we drive digital transformation and enhance customer experiences for enterprise networks. By integrating SD-WAN/SASE, wireless, UCaaS, and managed network services, Globalgig offers innovative, customized solutions focused on delivering business outcomes and unmatched flexibility across various technologies, access methods, and carriers. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices in the U.S., U.K., France, Switzerland, and the Netherlands, we simplify and optimize the digital transformation process, ensuring superior customer experiences. Discover more at www.globalgig.com.

