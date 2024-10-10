GlobalData Awards BostonGene with Four Clinical Trials Arena Excellence Awards

BostonGene recognized for its AI-powered solutions in Innovation, Product Launches and Marketing, driving advancements in patient care and accelerating drug development

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BostonGene, a leading provider of AI-driven molecular and immune profiling solutions, announced today that it has been named a Category Award Winner in the 2024 Clinical Trials Arena Excellence Awards, earning four awards across three categories: Innovation, Product Launches and Marketing. These awards underscore BostonGene’s continued commitment to revolutionizing cancer care and driving advancements in precision medicine.





Powered by GlobalData’s business intelligence, the Clinical Trials Arena Excellence Awards celebrate the most significant achievements and innovations in the industry, spotlighting companies and individuals who are driving meaningful change.

“ We are proud to recognize BostonGene as a Category Award Winner in this year’s Clinical Trials Arena Excellence Awards. Their innovative approach to precision medicine is setting a new standard in cancer care. BostonGene’s commitment to advancing precision medicine and improving patient outcomes exemplifies the spirit of innovation that these awards celebrate,” said Tina Ross, Global Awards Manager at GlobalData.

“ We are honored to receive these prestigious awards. These awards reflect our commitment to transforming cancer care through innovation. We are dedicated to harnessing the power of AI to equip clinicians with the tools they need to deliver personalized, data-driven diagnostics to select treatments that improve patient outcomes. These recognitions reinforce our mission to lead the way in advancing precision oncology and we remain focused on pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in cancer treatment,” said Joe Lennerz, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at BostonGene.

Innovation Award: Immune System Profiling Platform

BostonGene earned the Innovation Award for its Immune System Profiling Platform and Clinical Pathway Navigator. The Immune System Profiling Platform provides a minimally invasive method to comprehensively analyze a patient’s immune system, offering vital insights for oncology treatments while reducing the need for repeated tissue biopsies.

Innovation Award: Clinical Pathway Navigator

BostonGene earned the Innovation Award for the Clinical Pathway Navigator, which equips oncologists to make data-driven treatment decisions across more than 40 cancer types.

Product Launches Award: AI-driven Pathology Platform

BostonGene also won the Product Launches Award for its AI-based digital pathology platform and Unknown Primary test. The platform streamlines tissue analysis and minimizes human error, helping pathologists more accurately identify biomarkers and predict therapy responses. The Unknown Primary test plays a pivotal role in diagnosing metastatic cancers of unknown origin, empowering oncologists to make more informed treatment decisions.

Marketing Award: Digital Innovation

BostonGene’s new website, launched in summer 2023, earned the Marketing Award for its user-friendly design and wealth of resources tailored for patients, healthcare providers, and researchers. The website highlights BostonGene’s cutting-edge molecular profiling solutions, including Tumor Portrait™, Liquid Biopsy and Immunoprofiling. The site also features patient stories, financial assistance information and dynamic content to engage visitors and keep them informed on the latest developments in cancer care. The company’s digital strategy, including a substantial increase in LinkedIn followers and effective email marketing campaigns, has amplified BostonGene’s online presence and fostered stronger connections with its stakeholders.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene is a biotechnology company specializing in advanced computational biology and precision medicine. Founded in 2015, BostonGene has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation to improve patient care and accelerate drug development. Our AI-powered multiomics platform decodes cancer patients’ molecular profiles, including their immune system and tumor microenvironment, to uncover key disease drivers, identify novel drug targets and recommend the most effective treatments. With advanced bioanalytics, an indication-specific cancer library and a next-generation CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited high-complexity laboratory, we deliver precise, clinically validated insights that drive precision medicine and advance oncology research. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

