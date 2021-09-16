Global Utilities Explore Intersection of Digital Transformation and Clean Energy at Industry’s Premier Artificial Intelligence Event: Bidgely Engage Virtual 2021

Event speakers include Salesforce, Duke Energy, Con Edison, Portland Gas Electric, PEPCO, among others

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Utilities and energy retailers around the world will come together for the fifth annual Bidgely Engage Virtual 2021 conference, taking place October 5 – 8, to uncover the role of customer-centric artificial intelligence (AI) in achieving organization-wide goals. Utility leaders, industry luminaries and tech experts will discuss trends and best practices shaping the energy sector’s digital transformation as well as tactical strategies for bringing AI applications to life.





“Under the motif Future Ready, this year’s Engage embodies the core of energy innovation, and the path to a sustainable future through AI, from the perspectives of key industry players and analysts,” said Gautam Aggarwal, chief business officer for Bidgely. “Returning to the virtual stage once again gives way to a broad speaker lineup to provide attendees with a wealth of diverse experiences and knowledge.”

Engage Virtual 2021 encompasses three short days of high-impact sessions, followed by a day of hands-on demonstrations that illustrate AI in action. Sessions will focus on how utilities use data analytics to balance immediate business needs, such as customer experience and demand side management, alongside larger corporate initiatives of reaching net-zero targets, improving customer relationships and modernization.

Session content filmed onsite at leading utility locations will be aired during the event, followed by live Q&A with each speaker. Featured speakers include:

Larry Bekkedahl , Senior VP of Advanced Energy Delivery, Portland General Electric

, Senior VP of Advanced Energy Delivery, Michael Kelly , Senior Research Analyst & Managing Consultant, Guidehouse Insights

, Senior Research Analyst & Managing Consultant, William Hughes , Principal Analyst, Guidehouse Insights

, Principal Analyst, Adam Grant , Program Manager, NV Energy

, Program Manager, Nayan Parikh , Sr Manager Customer Technology, PSEG-Long Island

, Sr Manager Customer Technology, Jennifer Popkin , Senior Consultant, Energy and Utilities, West Monroe

, Senior Consultant, Energy and Utilities, Eric Wesoff , Managing Editor, Canary Media

, Managing Editor, William Ellis , Regional VP of External Affairs, PEPCO Holdings

, Regional VP of External Affairs, Ann Becker , VP Sustainability, Arizona Public Service

, VP Sustainability, Jamie Wimberly , Chief Executive Officer, Distributed Energy Financial Group

, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Liza Legaspi , Energy Management Supervisor, Southern California Gas

, Energy Management Supervisor, Irvine Sloan , VP of Strategic Account Management, Duke Energy

, VP of Strategic Account Management, Lon Huber , VP of Rate Design and Strategic Solutions, Duke Energy

, VP of Rate Design and Strategic Solutions, Lenny Singh , SVP, Customer Energy Solutions, Con Edison

, SVP, Customer Energy Solutions, Allisyn Glasser , Chief Enterprise Architect, Con Edison

, Chief Enterprise Architect, Karl Popham , Manager, Electric Vehicles & Emerging Technologies, Austin Energy

, Manager, Electric Vehicles & Emerging Technologies, Sharon Talbott , Product Marketing Director, Energy and Utilities, Salesforce

, Product Marketing Director, Energy and Utilities, Matt Valle , VP Development, Florida Power & Light

, VP Development, Jason McGrade, Deputy Director, SECC

For Engage 2021 registration information, visit www.bidgely.com/events/engage-virtual.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data – such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions – into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and Grid Edge perspective, whether it is smart thermostats to EV chargers, solar PVs to TOU rate designs and tariffs; UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation, consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 17 energy patents, $50M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.

