Business Wire

Global Used E-Scooter Market Report 2022 to 2032: Featuring Xiaomi, Glion, Voro Motors and Segway Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Used E-Scooter Market” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

A recent market study published on Used E-Scooter offers a global industry analysis for 2017-2021 and opportunity assessment for 2022-2032.

The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.

After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Companies Mentioned

  • Xiaomi Corporation
  • Glion
  • Voro Motors
  • Segway
  • Apollo Scooters
  • GOTRAX
  • Aovopro
  • INOKIM
  • KAABO
  • Razor
  • Hover
  • Bird

Market Segmentation

The global Used E-Scooter Market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

By Type

  • Unicycle
  • Two Wheel
  • Three Wheel

By Wattage

  • Up to 250 Watt
  • 250 to 450 Watts
  • 450 to 700 Watts
  • Above 700 Watts

By Battery Health

  • Healthy
  • Good
  • Bad
  • Worst

By Distribution Channel

  • OEM
  • E-Commerce

By Battery Type

  • Lithium Ion Battery
  • Sealed Lead Acid Batteries
  • Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries

By Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rh9qw6

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

