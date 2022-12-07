Global Used E-Scooter Market Report 2022 to 2032: Featuring Xiaomi, Glion, Voro Motors and Segway Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Used E-Scooter Market” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

A recent market study published on Used E-Scooter offers a global industry analysis for 2017-2021 and opportunity assessment for 2022-2032.

The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.

After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Companies Mentioned

Xiaomi Corporation

Glion

Voro Motors

Segway

Apollo Scooters

GOTRAX

Aovopro

INOKIM

KAABO

Razor

Hover

Bird

Market Segmentation

The global Used E-Scooter Market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

By Type

Unicycle

Two Wheel

Three Wheel

By Wattage

Up to 250 Watt

250 to 450 Watts

450 to 700 Watts

Above 700 Watts

By Battery Health

Healthy

Good

Bad

Worst

By Distribution Channel

OEM

E-Commerce

By Battery Type

Lithium Ion Battery

Sealed Lead Acid Batteries

Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rh9qw6

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900