Global Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Industry to 2027 – Demand for Modular UPS Systems on Rise – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Up to 5 kVA, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$5.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 5.1 to 20 kVA segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR
The Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
20.1 to 50 kVA Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR
In the global 20.1 to 50 kVA segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$984.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 164 Featured) –
- ABB Ltd.
- CyberPower Systems, Inc.
- Delta Electronics, Inc.
- East Group Co., Ltd.
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
- Guangdong Prostar New Energy Technology Co. Ltd
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Legrand
- Numeric Power Systems Ltd.
- Luminous Power Technologies Ltd
- Microtek International Private Ltd
- Piller Group GmbH
- RPS Spa
- Schneider Electric
- APC
- Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology Co., Ltd.
- Shenzhen SORO Electronics Co., Ltd
- Socomec Group
- The Mitsubishi Electric Group
- Toshiba International Corporation
- Tripp Lite
- Vertiv Group Corp
- Xiamen Kehua Hengsheng Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Increasing Reliance on Home-based Study and Work Translates into Gains for UPS Systems
- Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems: A Prelude
- Increasing Number of Weather-related Power Outages Drive Demand
- Types of UPS Systems
- Characteristics of Different UPS Systems
- Application and Benefits of Different UPS Systems
- Outlook
- Positive Prognosis across UPS Systems Ranges
- Select Applications of UPS System by Power Rating: A Snapshot
- Less than 5.0 kVA UPS: The Largest Revenue Contributor
- Issues & Challenges
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- AI, New Battery Chemistry and Modularity at the Forefront of Technological Innovations
- Smart UPS Remains Imperative for Efficient Building Management Systems
- Transformer-based UPS Expands Addressable Market
- Transformerless UPS Ideal for Compact System Requirements
- Online UPS Finds Increased Acceptance in Mid-Sized Applications
- Offline UPS: A Standard for PCs & PC Peripherals
- Demand for Modular UPS Systems on Rise
- Modular UPS vs. Conventional UPS: A Comparative Analysis
- Growth in 3 Phase UPS Market Being Steered by Modular Systems
- Compact UPS Systems Gain Popularity
- UPS Systems Integrated with Advanced Features Proliferate the Market
- A Bag of Functional Enhancements
- Battery Management Gains Precedence
- IGBT Technology Makes Steady Progress
- Green UPS: The New Emerging Concept
- IT Sector’s Move towards Virtualization Creates High-Growth Opportunities
- UPS Systems Become Vital for Modern Data Centers
- UPS Requirement in Data Center Landscape: A Snapshot
- UPS Emerge as Critical Tool to Prevent Data Center Downtime for Ensuring Business Continuity amidst Changing Landscape
- Smart UPS Systems Built on Li-Ion Batteries Present Exciting Opportunities for Data Centers to Leverage Stored, Unused Energy
- Edge Computing Gains Traction Creating Growth Opportunities for UPS System Suppliers
- Multimode UPS Systems Gain Precedence in Data Center Landscape
- The Proliferating Concept of SOHO Augurs Well for Market
- UPS Holds Pivotal Role in Enterprise IT
- Industrial Entities Rely on UPS for Protection from Power Supply Disturbances
- UPS Systems Play a Critical Role in Healthcare Facilities
- Hospitals Leverage UPS for Uninterrupted Power Supply
- Diagnostics: Another Prominent End-Use in Healthcare Sector
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rurter.
