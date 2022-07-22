Global Traffic Technologies Appoints Chief Revenue Officer

ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ITS–Global Traffic Technologies (GTT) has announced a critical addition to its executive leadership team by hiring Ryan Schultz as the Chief Revenue Officer. This addition is part of Global Traffic Technologies’ strategic focus to maintain its leadership in the priority control space while expanding its addressable market reach. The role of CRO will bolster the strengths of the existing commercial organization at GTT.





Schultz brings nearly twenty years of experience to GTT with a dedicated focus on customer satisfaction and lean operations. Throughout his career, he has exemplified strength and leadership in strategic marketing, product innovation, portfolio management, and channel partner programming.

Most recently, Schultz served as VP of Products and Solutions at Cinch Home Services, where he managed the product development, product operations, and solutioning (innovation) teams. Previously he served in various global and strategic roles for technology companies such as Honeywell and Stratasys. His experience also includes a seven-year stint at 3M where he grew to lead marketing for their Toll Services, Traffic Safety & Security division, making him the ideal fit for GTT.

“In my career, I’ve focused on cultivating strong collaborative partnerships to deliver customer-centric solutions,” Schultz explained. “I’m incredibly excited about the opportunity to bring my strategic growth mindset and drive for process improvement to GTT. Their values of simplicity, clarity, and velocity are ones that I align with both personally and professionally.”

Schultz’s appointment comes from GTT’s President Terry Griffith. “Ryan will be a key member of the Executive Leadership Team at GTT. His vision and intense customer focus will strengthen our team tremendously,” Griffith said. “We are speeding into the connected future, and this role is key to us delivering on our promises and maintaining market leadership.”

