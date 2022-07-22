Home Business Wire Global Traffic Technologies Appoints Chief Revenue Officer
Business Wire

Global Traffic Technologies Appoints Chief Revenue Officer

di Business Wire

ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ITS–Global Traffic Technologies (GTT) has announced a critical addition to its executive leadership team by hiring Ryan Schultz as the Chief Revenue Officer. This addition is part of Global Traffic Technologies’ strategic focus to maintain its leadership in the priority control space while expanding its addressable market reach. The role of CRO will bolster the strengths of the existing commercial organization at GTT.


Schultz brings nearly twenty years of experience to GTT with a dedicated focus on customer satisfaction and lean operations. Throughout his career, he has exemplified strength and leadership in strategic marketing, product innovation, portfolio management, and channel partner programming.

Most recently, Schultz served as VP of Products and Solutions at Cinch Home Services, where he managed the product development, product operations, and solutioning (innovation) teams. Previously he served in various global and strategic roles for technology companies such as Honeywell and Stratasys. His experience also includes a seven-year stint at 3M where he grew to lead marketing for their Toll Services, Traffic Safety & Security division, making him the ideal fit for GTT.

“In my career, I’ve focused on cultivating strong collaborative partnerships to deliver customer-centric solutions,” Schultz explained. “I’m incredibly excited about the opportunity to bring my strategic growth mindset and drive for process improvement to GTT. Their values of simplicity, clarity, and velocity are ones that I align with both personally and professionally.”

Schultz’s appointment comes from GTT’s President Terry Griffith. “Ryan will be a key member of the Executive Leadership Team at GTT. His vision and intense customer focus will strengthen our team tremendously,” Griffith said. “We are speeding into the connected future, and this role is key to us delivering on our promises and maintaining market leadership.”

About Global Traffic Technologies

Global Traffic Technologies, LLC (GTT) is the manufacturer of Opticom priority control systems and Canoga traffic-sensing systems. For more than 56 years, our solutions have helped increase safety, minimize traffic congestion, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions while maximizing resource efficiency and performance. Headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, GTT is the market-leader in priority control, with more than 180,000 connected devices installed in over 5,000 municipal, regional, and state agencies, including 48 of the 50 largest U.S. cities. To learn more, please visit gtt.com.

Contacts

Kristen Rose

Marketing, Global Traffic Technologies

kristen.rose@gtt.com

Articoli correlati

Olo Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO), a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables digital hospitality at every...
Continua a leggere

MedAvail to Report 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 11, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”) a technology-enabled pharmacy company, today announced it will report...
Continua a leggere

REPAY to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 9, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY” or the “Company”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Riassunto: Echosens collabora con la World Hepatitis Alliance per la Giornata mondiale dell’epatite del...

Business Wire