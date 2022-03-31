Global Traffic Technologies Announces New President, Terry Griffith

ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global Traffic Technologies (GTT) is pleased to announce that it has named Terry Griffith as its new president, effective March 2022. Griffith previously served as senior vice president of sales and marketing at GTT.

Griffith is an accomplished business leader with a track record of maximizing profitability and creating new business opportunities in highly regulated industries like defense and transportation. He joined GTT from Avon Protection, a world leader in respiratory and ballistic protection, where he served as president for over a year. His background also includes more than seventeen years at 3M, where he earned his Six Sigma certification and held roles of increasing responsibility in several businesses, culminating in leading the Defense and Law Enforcement Global Business Unit. Griffith has previous experience in intelligent transportation systems at 3M in addition to working in business development at Atkins and Econolite. This experience, along with his dedication to discipline and accountability, make him the ideal fit for GTT.

“I’m grateful to now be serving as GTT’s president where we have a long history of innovation, and a talented team that is dedicated to continuous improvement and focus on serving our customers successfully,” Griffith said. “My goal is to build on the achievements of the last 56 years while embedding values of simplicity, clarity, and velocity into the organization. Our future is bright, and we are dedicated to serving and enabling our customers to save and improve lives.”

Griffith’s appointment comes from Vontier’s president and CEO, Mark Morelli. “Terry’s extensive commercial experience and leadership track record of delivering transformative growth aligns perfectly with the work of Vontier and GTT,” Morelli says. “As we look forward, we are confident that Terry is the right person to lead GTT into the connected future and carry on the long legacy of providing the highest level of service and support to first responders and transit agencies worldwide.”

About Global Traffic Technologies



Global Traffic Technologies, LLC (GTT) is the manufacturer of Opticom™ priority control systems and Canoga™ traffic-sensing systems. For more than 56 years, our solutions have helped increase safety, minimize traffic congestion, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions while maximizing resource efficiency and performance. Headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, GTT is the market-leader in priority control, with more than 180,000 connected devices installed in over 5,000 municipal, regional, and state agencies, including 48 of the 50 largest U.S. cities. To learn more, please visit gtt.com.

Contacts

Kristen Rose



Marketing, Global Traffic Technologies



kristen.rose@gtt.com