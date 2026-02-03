Global Thought Leadership Institute at APQC Releases Landmark Research on the Future of Thought Leadership at GTLI Symposium

New global study of 1,000 executives and 359 thought leadership producers reveals how AI is reshaping trust, quality, and executive decision-making

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AITrust--The Global Thought Leadership Institute (GTLI) at APQC today released its first-ever body of original research, unveiling new data on how thought leadership influences executive decision-making and how artificial intelligence is reshaping the way insights are produced, discovered, and trusted—particularly as leaders seek to distinguish credible, human-led thinking from the growing volume of AI-generated content, often referred to as ‘AI slop.’ The findings are being released in conjunction with the GTLI 2026 Symposium in Houston, Texas, bringing together senior leaders, researchers, and thought leadership practitioners from around the world.

The new report, Promise and Peril: How attitudes to and practices in thought leadership are changing in the era of AI, is based on one of the largest dual-perspective studies of its kind, drawing on survey data from 1,000 C-suite executives who consume thought leadership and 359 professionals who produce it. The research confirms that thought leadership remains a powerful driver of business value—while also revealing growing tension around the use of generative AI.

Among the key findings:

97% of executives say thought leadership helps them make better decisions, and 93% report direct organizational benefits.

At the same time, 69% of CxOs say the use of AI negatively affects their willingness to engage with a thought leadership-producing organization.

Executives want AI to help them access, personalize, and synthesize insights, but still expect transparent, human-led expertise behind the ideas they trust.

“This research marks an important milestone—not just for GTLI, but for the entire thought leadership profession,” said Liz Bolshaw, Global Content Strategist with EY and GTLI Board of Advisors member. “Our findings show that while AI is transforming how insights are created and consumed, executive trust still depends on originality, depth of analysis, and expert human judgment. The organizations that succeed will be those that use AI to augment thinking, not replace it.”

The study also reveals a gap between what executives value most—relevance, actionability, and distinctive insight—and what many producers prioritize, such as polish and production quality. Bridging that gap will be critical as AI-generated content accelerates across industries.

“Thought leadership is at a crossroads,” said Anthony Marshall, Global Leader for the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) and Chair of the Board of Advisors for GTLI. “This research provides a fact-based roadmap for how organizations can protect credibility, increase impact, and continue earning a seat at the executive table in an AI-driven world.”

The report offers practical guidance for both consumers and producers of thought leadership, including how to evaluate quality, apply insights more effectively, and responsibly integrate AI into research and content strategies.

The report, Promise and Peril: How attitudes to and practices in thought leadership are changing in the era of AI, is available at https://gtli.org/promise-peril-attitudes-practices-thought-leadership-changing-era-ai/.

ABOUT GTLI

Through its network of world-class thought leaders, researchers, marketers, editors, designers, and influencers, GTLI promotes the development of distinctive, evidence-based insights that provide business leaders with the information they need to make informed decisions. The Institute serves as a strategic resource in thought leadership through the development and issuance of standards, furthering the profession through education and training programs, and connecting professionals at hosted events. Learn more, access webinars, and view resources at www.gtli.org.

ABOUT APQC

APQC helps organizations work smarter, faster, and with greater confidence. With over 45 years of experience, it is the world’s foremost authority in benchmarking, best practices, process and performance improvement, and knowledge management. More than 1,000 member organizations worldwide across 60 industries rely on APQC for the information, data, and insights organizations need to support decision-making and develop internal skills. Learn more at www.apqc.org.

Ross Coulter

214-394-5538

ross@mpdventures.com