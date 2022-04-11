Global Terrestrial Trunked Radio Market to 2026 – Featuring Tait Communications, Motorola Solutions and Simoco Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Terrestrial Trunked Radio Market – Forecast (2021-2026)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Terrestrial Trunked Radio Market is estimated to reach $5.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.4%.

The terrestrial trunked radio is a professional mobile radio that consists of two way transceiver specification. The terrestrial trunked radio uses point-to-multipoint and point-to-point at low data rate. It is used by government agencies, public access mobile radio and others as it provides secure and highly scalable safety against external manipulations.

Authentication and encryption, time division multiple access, built-in Bluetooth and GPS, multiorganizational interoperability and others are some of the benefits offered by the TETRA. Technological advancements, high cost of development and maintenance of communication equipment along with surging demand for secured communication and public safety are driving the growth of the market.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of the following segments of the Terrestrial Trunked Radio Market.

By Mode of Operation- Trunked Mode Operation, Direct Mode Operation

By Device Type- Portable, Vehicular

By Industry Verticals- Transportation and Logistics, Public Safety and Government, Utilities, Defense, Commercial and Industry, Others

By Geography- North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands and Others), APAC (China, Japan, India, SK, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Others), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and others), and RoW (Middle East and Africa)

Key Takeaways

The surge in use of advance voice communication devices in Defense, Military, Utilities, Public Safety and others along with the technological advancements are driving the growth of the market.

Portable TETRA devices are witnessing a significant growth in the market owing to the it’s several features such as lightweight, easy of voice communications and others.

APAC is witnessing a significant growth of the market owing to the presence of the major industrial sectors and growth of technologies.

Terrestrial Trunked Radio Market Drivers

Growth of the advance communication in the Industrial sectors

Surge in the communication between the users in the industrial sectors have driven the growth of the market. The presence of the military airports and the procurement of fighter jets by the army are witnessing a significant growth in the market. Owing to the wide use of TETRA devices in the military bases and fighter jets for communication purposes the demand is growing. In civil and military aeronautics Spain is ranked as one of the leading five European players. Furthermore, it actively participates in the main European aeronautic initiatives due to which there is a requirement of enhanced communication devices due to which the TETRA communication equipment are finding their applications. These factors are driving the growth of the market.

Technological advancements

The advancement of technology have driven the growth of the market. Advancing broadband technologies, such as 3G, 4G and 5G, offers an incentive for the successful user sector of TETRA devices to guarantee better penetration and reliable data. The continuous investments from operators in LTE infrastructure and prevalence of internet owing to the growth of mobile data traffic due to the popularity of social networks which has contributed the growth of transportation and Logistics are the main factors driving the growth of the market. The imports and exports in a global level are increasing the usage of cargo containers through the air transportation. Owing to this TETRA devices are widely used in transportation. In the modern aircrafts advanced communication techniques are widely adopted. All these ease of communication are possible due the advancement in technology. These factors have driven the market growth.

Terrestrial Trunked Radio Market Challenges

Cost related Challenges

Although TETRA technology is used for communications, but expensive hardware is required for linear modulation. The present demand for supply of terrestrial trunked radio solutions are less as this technology requires extensive testing. Moreover, the sites require high initial investment along with fixed cost of maintenance. These factors are hindering the growth of the market.

Terrestrial Trunked Radio Market Landscape

Terrestrial Trunked Radio Market is dominated by major companies such as JVCKenwood Corporation, Tait Communications, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Codan Radio Communications, DAMM Cellular Systems A/S, Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd., Harris Corporation, Simoco Group, Sepura PLC., Raytheon Company among others.

