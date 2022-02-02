Global Telecom Launches MERCURY Series of Next Generation IoT Modules Delivering Tri-Connectivity via Satellite, Cellular and Private Networks

Global Telecom’s MERCURY series are first modules to enable connectivity to all three wireless networks, plus Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

100% custom-designed modules feature patented, hostless, driverless tech with added layer of blockchain security

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Global Telecom, an innovator in wireless technology engineering at the intersection of hardware and the network, today announced the release of its MERCURY series of tri-connectivity modules – the first custom-designed modules enabling connectivity to satellite, cellular and private networks (also known as Band 53), plus Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Global Telecom’s MERCURY Series are 100% custom-designed modules and use the company’s patented host-less, driverless technology — delivering fast and seamless integration with advanced security for devices linked to the Internet of Things (IoT). The module, which is the foundational piece of hardware that enables devices and vehicles to communicate with networks, is unique in that it uses advanced cellular on all North American frequency bands, while also communicating with satellite networks and private networks.

Tri-connectivity is critical for lightning-fast data upload and download for IoT networks that require low latency and near-instant data throughput. The MERCURY Series is ideal for electric vehicles, enabling communication behind the scenes to help cars travel safely, while also providing capacity for over-the-air updates, telematics, and entertainment products.

Other potential uses for the MERCURY series include video monitoring devices for first responders and security teams requiring real-time, high-quality video and audio; implanted medical devices that analyze critical patient data and connect with doctors or ambulances as needed, and remote operations access that need exact synchronization to work properly.

“The incredible leaps in automotive, healthcare, smart cities and first response tech demand game changing hardware that ensures constant connectivity through every possible wireless network. Our MERCURY series delivers tri-connectivity while also being 100% custom-designed to meet the specs of high data IoT projects large and small,” said Ahmad Malkawi, CEO of Global Telecom.

The first module in the series – the MERCURY15 – is on sale now. Find the spec sheet here.

