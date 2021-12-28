Global Science City Dialogue Highlights Role of Science Cities in Fostering International Innovation and Collaboration

AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CSTB–Representatives from science and technology parks around the world took part in the Global Science City Dialogue, a cloud-based global exchange hosted by Chengdu Science and Technology Bureau (CSTB) recently. The event saw representatives from China, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Singapore, and the UK share views on a range of topics related to science cities, including science city development and operation amidst the pandemic and global cooperation in science and innovation.

In the 21st century, more and more cities have created special zones or “science cities” to attract talent, technology, and capital and to integrate research, education, and production, so as to encourage collaboration, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

“Since the establishment of Western (Chengdu) Science City, it has grown into an innovation powerhouse for Western China and contributed to the development of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle,” said Chen Xu, Deputy Director of CSTB.

During the Dialogue, experts offered diverse perspectives on the growth of global science parks and how they function as platforms to connect resources and foster international cooperation. Mike de Vries, COO of the Sino-German Hi-Tech Park, said, “Heidelberg, where our park is located, is at the forefront of German industry and research and together with the University of Heidelberg, have provided Chinese partners with high-quality cooperation opportunities across various fields.”

In 2021, CSTB has been active in promoting cross-border cooperation despite the pandemic and has held seven “International Twin-City Chain Cloud Matchmaking” events featuring over 200 science and technology innovation projects from around the world, resulting in more than 20 cooperation agreements.

Dialogue participants also emphasized how science cities bring companies and talent together, allowing them to interact through various activities, and ultimately cooperate with each other. Gu Haiwen, Vice President of the China-Singapore International Joint Research Institute, described how China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City has become a “globally-influential science city focused on the knowledge economy” by attracting high-end talent and tech-oriented enterprises.

Moreover, science cities also play an important role in embedding cities into global networks of innovation and production. For example, at the “New Economy” event held in Chengdu on 26th April, 2021, over 200 new innovation applications were showcased and 248 new products were launched. These innovations will further integrate Chengdu-based industries into global industrial, supply and value chains.

Contacts

Wei WANG



highthill@hotmail.com