Global Sales Process Automation Software Market Report 2021: Market to Surpass $10 Billion by 2027 – U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Sales Process Automation Software – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Sales Process Automation Software Market to Reach $10.4 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sales Process Automation Software estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the period 2020-2027.

Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.4% CAGR and reach US$7.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR

The Sales Process Automation Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 36 Featured):

  • Appian
  • Ayehu Software Technologies
  • Bizagi
  • Blue-Infinity
  • Bonitasoft
  • Cognizant
  • Cortex
  • DST Systems
  • Dxc Technology
  • Helpsystems
  • IBM
  • Infosys
  • Innov8tif
  • Integrify
  • K2
  • Mindtree
  • Newgen Software
  • Nintex
  • Novatio Solutions
  • Opentext Corporation
  • Oracle
  • Pegasystems
  • PMG
  • Software AG
  • Tibco Software

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES
  • CANADA
  • JAPAN
  • CHINA
  • EUROPE
  • FRANCE
  • GERMANY
  • ITALY
  • UNITED KINGDOM
  • SPAIN
  • RUSSIA
  • REST OF EUROPE
  • ASIA-PACIFIC
  • AUSTRALIA
  • INDIA
  • SOUTH KOREA
  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
  • LATIN AMERICA
  • ARGENTINA
  • BRAZIL
  • MEXICO
  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA
  • MIDDLE EAST
  • IRAN
  • ISRAEL
  • SAUDI ARABIA
  • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
  • REST OF MIDDLE EAST
  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 36

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kov2i1

