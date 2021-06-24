Global Sales Process Automation Software Market Report 2021: Market to Surpass $10 Billion by 2027 – U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Sales Process Automation Software – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Sales Process Automation Software Market to Reach $10.4 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sales Process Automation Software estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the period 2020-2027.

Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.4% CAGR and reach US$7.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR

The Sales Process Automation Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.

