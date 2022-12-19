Global Permanent Magnets Market Report 2022: Featuring Hitachi, TDK Corporation, Electron Energy, Adams Magnetic & More – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Permanent Magnets Market Size By Type, By End-Use Industry, By Geographic Scope And Forecast” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Permanent Magnets Market was valued at USD 21.63 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach to USD 32.87 Billion by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.52% from 2021 to 2028.

The Permanent Magnets Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises various segments as well as an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics involve the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined. The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Permanent Magnets Market study provides an outlook on the development of the market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.

Global Permanent Magnets Market Overview

Development & modernization of infrastructure is one amongst the key factors driving the expansion of the Permanent Magnets Market. The growing trend of modernization and electrification to enhance efficiency and reduce the cost of production drive the utilization of Permanent Magnets in various industries. Today, building technologies offer advanced solutions that make sure the highest levels of sustainability, energy efficiency, and safety are achieved.

This report provides an all-inclusive environment for the analysis of the Permanent Magnets Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political, and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Permanent Magnets Market growth.

Along with the market overview, which comprises the market dynamics the chapter includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers’ bargaining power, suppliers’ bargaining power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Permanent Magnets Market. It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries, and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Permanent Magnets Market.

Global Permanent Magnets Market: Segmentation Analysis

The Global Permanent Magnets Market is segmented based on Type, End-Use Industry, And Geography.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL PERMANENT MAGNETS MARKET

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 GLOBAL PERMANENT MAGNETS MARKET OUTLOOK

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porter’s Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 GLOBAL PERMANENT MAGNETS MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1 Overview

5.2 Neodymium Iron Boron Magnet

5.3 Ferrite Magnet

5.4 Samarium Cobalt Magnet

5.5 Alnico Magnet

5.6 Others

6 GLOBAL PERMANENT MAGNETS MARKET, BY END-USE INDUSTRY

6.1 Overview

6.2 Consumer Electronics

6.3 General Industrial

6.4 Automotive

6.5 Medical Technology

6.6 Environment & Energy

6.7 Aerospace & Defense

6.8 Others

7 GLOBAL PERMANENT MAGNETS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 U.K.

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 Rest of the World

7.5.1 Latin America

7.5.2 Middle East and Africa

8 GLOBAL PERMANENT MAGNETS MARKET COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1 Overview

8.2 Company Market Ranking

8.3 Key Development Strategies

9 COMPANY PROFILES

10 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Hitachi Metals Ltd. (Japan)

Daido Steel Co. Ltd. (Japan)

TDK Corporation (Japan)

Shin-etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Arnold Magnetic Technologies (U.S.)

Lynas Corporation Ltd. (Australia)

Electron Energy Corporation (U.S.)

Tengam Engineering Inc. (U.S.)

Adams Magnetic Products Co. Inc. (U.S.)

Bunting Magnetics Co. (U.S.).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xf39g2

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900