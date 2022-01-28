Home Business Wire Global Payments to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on...
Global Payments to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on February 10, 2022

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#earnings–Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, will release fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Global Payments’ management will host a live audio webcast to discuss these results at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, February 10, 2022. All interested parties may access the audio webcast via the investor relations page of the company’s website at investors.globalpaymentsinc.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be archived on the company’s website following the live event.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and team member expertise allow us to provide a broad range of solutions that enable our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia with nearly 24,000 team members worldwide, Global Payments is a Fortune 500® company and a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning over 170 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit www.globalpayments.com and follow Global Payments on Twitter (@globalpayinc), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor Contact:

Winnie Smith 770.829.8478

investor.relations@globalpay.com

Media Contact:

Emily Edmonds 770.829.8755

media.relations@globalpay.com

