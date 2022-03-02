Home Business Wire Global Payments to Participate in Wolfe Research FinTech Forum
Business Wire

Global Payments to Participate in Wolfe Research FinTech Forum

di Business Wire

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, announced today that Jeff Sloan, Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the Wolfe Research FinTech Forum on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the event from the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.globalpaymentsinc.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available after the event.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and team member expertise allow us to provide a broad range of solutions that enable our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia with nearly 24,000 team members worldwide, Global Payments is a Fortune 500® company and a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning over 170 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit www.globalpayments.com and follow Global Payments on Twitter (@globalpayinc), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Winnie Smith

770.829.8478

investor.relations@globalpay.com

Media Contact:

Emily Edmonds

770.829.8755

media.relations@globalpay.com

Articoli correlati

Simulations Plus to Present at Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
LANCASTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and services for pharmaceutical...
Continua a leggere

WARPSPACE Signs With GXO, Inc. Led by Former President of VOX Space for Strategic Market Support in the US

Business Wire Business Wire -
IBARAKI, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DX--WARPSPACE signed a strategic consulting agreement with GXO, Inc. on Thursday, March 2, 2022. With this agreement,...
Continua a leggere

Liberated Syndication Announces Closing of Podcast Ad Reps Acquisition

Business Wire Business Wire -
Acquisition Accelerates Scale of Libsyn’s Growing Advertising Business Over 120 Exclusive Shows to Join the AdvertiseCast Marketplace New Content includes Inside...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Simulations Plus to Present at Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

Business Wire