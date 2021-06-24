Global Operating Systems and Productivity Software Publishing Market Report 2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Operating Systems And Productivity Software Publishing – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Global Operating Systems and Productivity Software Publishing Market to Reach $27.4 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Operating Systems and Productivity Software Publishing estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30.6% over the period 2020-2027.
Operating Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 30.4% CAGR and reach US$18.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Productivity Software segment is readjusted to a revised 30.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 29.7% CAGR
The Operating Systems and Productivity Software Publishing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 29.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27.5% and 26.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 36 Featured):
- Apple Inc.
- IBM United Kingdom Ltd
- Linux
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle
- Ubuntu
- VMWare
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- World Current & Future Analysis for Operating Systems And Productivity Software Publishing by Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
World Historic Review for Operating Systems And Productivity Software Publishing by Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
World 15-Year Perspective for Operating Systems And Productivity Software Publishing by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
- World Current & Future Analysis for Operating Systems by Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Operating Systems by Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
- World 15-Year Perspective for Operating Systems by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
- World Current & Future Analysis for Productivity Software by Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Productivity Software by Geographic Region – USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets – Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
- World 15-Year Perspective for Productivity Software by Geographic Region – Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 36
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cq5512.
