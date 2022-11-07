Global Microarray Market Report 2022: Rise in the Usage of Microarrays in Various Applications Drives Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Microarray Market (2022-2027) by Product & Service, Type, Application, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Microarray Market is estimated to be USD 5.08 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.57 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3%

Market Segmentations

The Global Microarray Market is segmented based on Product & Service, Type, Application, End-Users, and Geography.

By Product & Service, the market is classified into Consumables, Instruments, and Software & Services.

By Type, the market is classified into Antibody Microarrays, Cellular Microarrays, Chemical compound Microarrays, DNA Microarrays, Peptide Microarrays, and Others.

By Application, the market is classified into Disease Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, and Research Applications.

By End-Users, the market is classified into Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Research & Academic Institutes.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Microarray Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the Global Microarray Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Microarray Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter’s 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst’s competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Global Rise in the Incidence of Cancer and Chronic Diseases

Rise in the Usage of Microarrays in Various Applications

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

Restraints

Strict Government Regulations Associated with Microarray

Opportunities

Continuous Development in the Field of Genetics

Technological Progression in Computational Capabilities and Robotics for Microarray

Challenges

Rapid Advances in Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis

6 Global Microarray Market, By Product & Service

7 Global Microarray Market, By Type

8 Global Microarray Market, By Application

9 Global Microarray Market, By End-Users

10 Americas’ Microarray Market

11 Europe’s Microarray Market

12 Middle East and Africa’s Microarray Market

13 APAC’s Microarray Market

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

16 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Affymetrix, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Applied Microarrays, Inc.

Arrayit Corp.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Microarrays, Inc.

Molecular Devices, LLC (Danaher Corp.)

Laboratory Corp.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

