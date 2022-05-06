Global Label-Free Detection Market Trajectory & Analytics Report 2022: Growing Production of Recombinant Therapeutic Proteins to Drive Gains in the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Label-Free Detection – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global market for Label-Free Detection estimated at US$976.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the period 2020-2027.
Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Consumables segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $333.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The Label-Free Detection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$333.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$130.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 6.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Growing Population, Rising Disease Burden, the Need for New Generation Drugs & Rising Pharma R&D, the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market
- Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the Need for Advancing Healthcare Research
- Aging Population Burdens an Already Strained Healthcare System
- Robust Investments in Lifesciences Research to Develop Effective, Safe & Affordable Drugs Spurs Growth in the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Sectors
- Better Insights Offered by Label-Free Detection into Drug Binding Kinetics & Drug Residence Time Drives Demand for this Technology in Drug Discovery
- Growing Interest in Genomics Research: A Major Win for the Market
- A Strong Vision for the Future of Genomics Creates Robust Demand for Improved Repertoire of Research Tools
- A Review of Key Market Segments
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 41 Featured)
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- AMETEK, Inc.
- Attana AB
- Corning Inc.
- Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.
- Horiba Ltd.
- Malvern Panalytical Ltd.
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- Molecular Devices, LLC
- AB SCIEX
- GE Healthcare Life Sciences
- TA Instruments
- Merck KGaA.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Production of Recombinant Therapeutic Proteins to Drive Gains in the Market
- The Need to Address Unmet Medical Needs Creates New Opportunities in the Development of Therapeutic Proteins
- Expanding Pharmaceutical Contract Research Outsourcing to Drive Growth in Asia-Pacific
- Rising Cost of Drug Safety Conformance Spurs Interest in Outsourcing Pharmacovigilance to CROs
- Growing Market for Biosimilars Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Label-Free Detection as an Analytical Tool to Demonstrate Biosimilarity
- With the Biosimilars Opportunity Ballooning to a Tempting US$4.6 Billion, Growing Research in This Space Entails Greater Use of Label-Free Techniques for Kinetic Evaluation of Monoclonal Antibodies
- Rising Incidence of Food Allergy & the Ensuing Labeling Compliance Drives Interest in Label-Free Detection of Allergens in Food
- Growing Opportunity in Food Safety Testing Against the Backdrop of Rising Burden of Food Allergy
- Strong Opportunity For Label Free Detection in Cancer Diagnosis & Characterization
- Growing Global Burden of Cancer Throws the Spotlight on Unmet Therapy Needs
- Supported by the Epidemic Spread of Cancer, the Robustly Growing Cancer Diagnostics Market to Generate Revenue Opportunities for Label-Free Detection
- Innovations in Label-Free Detection, Crucial for Long-Term Growth in the Market
- Emerging New Applications for Label-Free Optical Biosensors Amplifies Revenue Opportunities in the Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/euzk47.
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900