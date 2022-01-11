Global GaN Radio Frequency Devices Market 2021-2025 Featuring Analysis of Ampleon Netherlands, Cree, Fujitsu, GaN Systems, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Qorvo, and More – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global GaN Radio Frequency Devices Market 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global GaN radio frequency devices market is poised to grow by $1.06 billion during 2021-2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.02% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of RF GaN in electric automotive and growing infrastructural development for 5G cellular network. The study identifies the growing demand from the military and defense sector as one of the prime reasons driving the GaN radio frequency devices market growth during the next few years.

The industry is segmented as below:

By Application Cellular Infrastructure Defense Sector CATV Others

By Geographical Landscape APAC North America Europe South America MEA



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading GaN radio frequency devices market vendors that include:

Ampleon Netherlands BV

Cree Inc.

Efficient Power Conversion Corp.

Fujitsu Ltd.

GaN Systems Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Integra Technologies Inc.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Qorvo Inc.

Also, the GaN radio frequency devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aivd43

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900