Home Business Wire Global GaN Radio Frequency Devices Market 2021-2025 Featuring Analysis of Ampleon Netherlands,...
Business Wire

Global GaN Radio Frequency Devices Market 2021-2025 Featuring Analysis of Ampleon Netherlands, Cree, Fujitsu, GaN Systems, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Qorvo, and More – ResearchAndMarkets.com

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global GaN Radio Frequency Devices Market 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global GaN radio frequency devices market is poised to grow by $1.06 billion during 2021-2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.02% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of RF GaN in electric automotive and growing infrastructural development for 5G cellular network. The study identifies the growing demand from the military and defense sector as one of the prime reasons driving the GaN radio frequency devices market growth during the next few years.

The industry is segmented as below:

  • By Application
    • Cellular Infrastructure
    • Defense Sector
    • CATV
    • Others
  • By Geographical Landscape
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading GaN radio frequency devices market vendors that include:

  • Ampleon Netherlands BV
  • Cree Inc.
  • Efficient Power Conversion Corp.
  • Fujitsu Ltd.
  • GaN Systems Inc.
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • Integra Technologies Inc.
  • MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.
  • NXP Semiconductors NV
  • Qorvo Inc.

Also, the GaN radio frequency devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aivd43

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Articoli correlati

Fiserv Wins 2022 BIG Innovation Award for AllData Connect

Business Wire Business Wire -
Solution enables consumers to share their financial information securely BROOKFIELD, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of...
Continua a leggere

UK Facility Management Market Growth Opportunities Report 2021: Market Revenue will Not Reach 2019 Levels Until 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "UK Facility Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The facility management (FM) market in...
Continua a leggere

Wellnecity Secures Substantial Series A Funding from Leading Investment Firm to Grow Platform for Self-Insured Employers

Business Wire Business Wire -
Sopris Capital to provide early-stage support for technology that addresses the rising cost of health plans for employers WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Fiserv Wins 2022 BIG Innovation Award for AllData Connect

Business Wire