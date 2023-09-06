Global Gaming Leader Jumio Promotes Safer Gambling Practices, Expands Presence in U.S. Gaming and Sports Betting

Jumio’s industry-leading identity verification solutions are tailor-made for gaming, helping operators verify the age of players, detect online fraud, fight account takeover, simplify the onboarding experience and encourage responsible gaming

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Jumio, the leading provider of automated, end-to-end identity proofing, risk assessment and compliance solutions, today announces its support of the American Gaming Association’s Responsible Gaming Education Month and its ongoing commitment to helping gaming operators and players follow safer gambling practices.





Online gaming has never been more popular, but problem gambling continues to cast a shadow over this growing industry, causing governments and industry groups alike to demand action. This signals a greater need than ever for robust age verification measures that keep minors off gaming platforms while streamlining the sign-up process for legitimate adult players. This correlates with Jumio’s own research, which found that 77% of global consumers say robust identity verification would help prevent underage access to online gaming and gambling.

Jumio is doubling down on its online gaming focus and commitment to promoting responsible gambling by obtaining licenses in multiple U.S. states where online betting is legal. To date, Jumio is licensed or otherwise permitted to provide its services to online gaming and sports betting operators in at least 15 states.

“Jumio is the ideal partner for online gaming and sports betting operators. We have a long history in the market and are proud to work with 9 of the 10 largest global gaming providers,” said Emeka Ezeyi, Jumio’s head of gaming. “The pursuit of U.S. gaming licenses is a new and exciting chapter in our journey to help gaming operators around the world know and trust their players online.”

By using Jumio’s automated solutions, gaming operators can verify their customers are not underage by checking their age from the date of birth on their identity document, and that they are not using an adult’s ID to create an account. Operators can also verify the person logging in is the same person who opened the account. This helps to prevent children from logging in to a parent or guardian’s account.

These same processes also help gaming operators protect their business and customers from fraudsters. It is especially important to prevent criminals from taking over legitimate customers’ accounts, gambling with their money and stealing their winnings.

To learn more, download Jumio’s latest ebook, Raising the Stakes: Responsible Gaming Trends Around the World.

About Jumio

Jumio helps organizations to know and trust their customers online. From account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio KYX Platform provides advanced identity proofing, risk assessment and compliance solutions that help you accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust.

Leveraging powerful technology including automation, biometrics, AI/machine learning, liveness detection and no-code orchestration with hundreds of data sources, Jumio helps you fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML. As the industry leader, Jumio has processed more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Sunnyvale, California, Jumio operates globally with offices and representation in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit jumio.com.

