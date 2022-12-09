Global Embedded Computer Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Embedded Computer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global embedded computer market reached a value of US$ 39.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 63.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.25% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

An embedded computer is controlled by a real-time operating system (RTOS) and placed within a larger machine or equipment. It receives electronic data through sensors, which are processed by the microprocessor, and passes the information to mechanical components that operate the required task.

It is commonly used in television (TV) sets, motor vehicles, telephones, digital cameras, washing machines, microwaves, and dishwashers. It is compact, cost-effective, easy to manage, improves performance, and transfers information in real-time as compared to conventionally used computers.

The embedded computer is used in anti-lock braking systems (ABS), cruise control, and other major components of passenger and electric vehicles (EVs). This, in confluence with the growing number of fatal road accidents and the increasing focus on improving passenger and driver safety, represents one of the major factors bolstering the market growth. In addition, the embedded computer is incorporated into medical devices to diagnose and treat several chronic conditions.

This, along with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, is contributing to the market growth. It can also be attributed to the introduction of smart wearables, such as fitness watches, bands, and trackers, with increased battery life, multiple sport modes and health tracking functionalities.

Furthermore, due to the growing environmental concerns and energy security among the masses are increasing the adoption of renewable energy around the world. Apart from this, the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) to transmit data over a network, solve complex problems and improve machine-to-machine (M2M) communications is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry players.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global embedded computer market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component type and end use industry.

Breakup by Component Type:

Software

Hardware

Microprocessors

Microcontrollers

Digital Signal Processors

Others

Hardware component currently dominates the market.

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive/Transportation

Industrial Automation

Information and Communication Technology

Healthcare

Utilities

Others

Embedded computers are widely utilized in information and communication technology as they help transmit data between the processor and peripheral devices.

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

North America holds the majority of the global embedded computer market share due to continuous technological advancements in the region.

