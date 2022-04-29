Global eCommerce Automotive Aftermarket Market Research Report to 2026 – by Type, Distribution Channel and Region – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “eCommerce Automotive Aftermarket Market Research Report by Type (Braking, Filters (air, oil and cabin air), and Gaskets), Distribution Channel, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast to 2026 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global eCommerce Automotive Aftermarket Market size was estimated at USD 8,635.94 million in 2020, USD 9,843.24 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.37% to reach USD 19,328.53 million by 2026.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the eCommerce Automotive Aftermarket Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global eCommerce Automotive Aftermarket Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global eCommerce Automotive Aftermarket Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global eCommerce Automotive Aftermarket Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global eCommerce Automotive Aftermarket Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global eCommerce Automotive Aftermarket Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global eCommerce Automotive Aftermarket Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global eCommerce Automotive Aftermarket Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Presence of Small-Scale Automotive Product Manufacturers on eCommerce Platforms

Rising Do-It-Yourself Consumers Segment

Increasing Consumer Spending on MRO of Vehicles

Developments of Secure Payment Options is Attracting Consumers

Restraints

Presence of Frauds and Unauthenticated Product on eCommerce

Opportunities

Increasing Digitization and Rapid Expansion in Global Connectivity

Efficient Supply Chain Focusing on Reducing Delivery Timeline and Safe Product Delivery

Challenges

Concerns Regarding Cybersecurity

Companies Mentioned

Advance Auto Parts, Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon.com, Inc.

Arch Auto Parts

AutoAnything

AutoZone Inc.

CARiD by PARTS iD, Inc.

CarParts.com, Inc.

Das Ersatzteil GmbH

eBay Inc.

Flipkart Private Limited

National Automotive Parts Association

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.

Pep Boys

Robert Bosch GmbH

RockAuto, LLC

Sears, Roebuck and Co.

Tire Rack

