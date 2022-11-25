Global Carsharing Telematics Market Report 2022: The Public Carsharing Fleet Reached 539,000 Vehicles Worldwide in 2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “The Carsharing Telematics Market – 5th Edition” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report estimates that global carsharing membership will grow at a CAGR of 21.1% from 86 million at the end of 2021 to 224.3 million by 2026. This report explains all segments including station-based and free floating public carsharing as well as corporate carsharing. Get up to date with the latest information about carsharing organisations, vendors, products and markets.

The Carsharing Telematics Market is the analyst’s fifth strategy report that analyzes the latest developments on this market worldwide, including a comprehensive overview of the carsharing telematics value chain covering 34 carsharing platform vendors and 67 carsharing initiatives from specialist CSOs and car OEMs. This strategic research report provides you with 155 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

The public carsharing fleet reached 539,000 vehicles worldwide in 2021

Passenger cars and light trucks are the main modes of transportation in most industrialised countries. The vast majority of car trips in metropolitan areas are drive-alone trips with only one person in the car and vehicles are used for only about one hour per day on average. Carsharing is one of many car-based mobility services that have become available for people that want to complement other modes of transportation with car-based mobility occasionally.

Examples of other car-based mobility services include traditional car rental, carpooling, ridesharing, taxi and ridesourcing services. Many of these mobility services aim to decrease the cost of car-based transportation, create convenience through fewer ownership responsibilities, as well as reduce congestion and environmental impact.

Carsharing is a decentralised car rental service focusing on short term rentals that supplements other modes of transport including walking, cycling and public transport. Carsharing aims to provide an alternative to individual car ownership without restricting individual mobility by providing affordable access to cars. CarSharing Organisations (CSOs) offer members access to a fleet of shared cars from unattended self-service locations.

Highlights from the report:

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market leading companies

New data on carsharing fleets and members worldwide

Comprehensive overview of the carsharing telematics value chain

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments

Detailed profiles of 34 carsharing platform vendors and their propositions

Case studies of 67 carsharing initiatives from specialist CSOs, car rental companies and car OEMs

Market forecasts by region lasting until 2026

Companies Mentioned

ALD Automotive

Alphabet

Astus

Audi

Autonapul

Avis Budget Group

Awto

BlueLA (Blink Mobility)

BlueSG

BMW

Bolt Drive

Bosch

Cambio

Cantamen

Carmine

Citiz

CityBee

Co-Wheels

Communauto

Continental

Convadis

Daimler

Delimobil

Eccocar

Ekar

Electrip

Enjoy

Enterprise CarShare

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Envoy Technologies

Europcar Mobility Group

EvCard

Evo Car Share

Fleetster (Next Generation Mobility)

Flinkster

Ford

Free2Move

Geotab

GIG CarShare

Glide.io

GoCar

GoGet

Good Travel Software

GoTo Global Mobility

Green Car

GreenMobility

GreenShareCar

Greenwheels

Hertz

Humax

Hyundai Motor Group

iDRIVE

IER-Polyconseil (Bollore Group)

IMS

INVERS

Keko

KINTO

Kuantic

Leasys

LetsGo

LetsGo Fleet Systems

Liandong Cloud

Lotte Rental

Mevo

Miles

Mobiag

Mobility Carsharing Switzerland

Mobility Tech Green

MoboKey

Modo

MOL Limo

Moove Connected Mobility

Moqo

Morefun Travel (BAIC Mobility)

Move About Group

MyWheels

Navigator Group of Companies

Nissan

Octo Telematics

OpenFleet

ORIX Auto Corporation

ORIX CarShare

Panek

Poppy

Renault Group

Ridecell

Ruptela

SHARE NOW

Share’Ngo

Sixt Group

Socar

Stadtmobil

Stellantis

Targa Telematics

Teltonika

TomTom

Toyota

Turbi

Ubeeqo

Udrive

Urban Mobility International (WeShare)

Volkswagen Group

Volvo

Vulog

Webfleet

WeGo Carsharing

Wunder Mobility

Yandex Drive

Zemtu

Zipcar

Zity

Zoomcar

Skoda Auto

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Car OEM Mobility Service Initiatives

3 Carsharing Organisations

4 Technology Vendors

5 Market Forecasts and Trends

5.1 Carsharing market forecasts

5.1.1 Carsharing in the EU27+EFTA+UK

5.1.2 Carsharing in North America

5.1.3 Carsharing in Asia-Pacific

5.1.4 Carsharing in ROW

5.1.5 Connected carsharing platform forecast

5.1.6 Corporate carsharing forecast

5.2 Mergers and acquisitions in the carsharing telematics space

5.3 Market trends

5.3.1 Carsharing is becoming increasingly integrated with other mobility services

5.3.2 Carsharing and public transport ecosystems to converge

5.3.3 Cities and municipalities are important for CSOs

5.3.4 Electric cars are a natural fit for carsharing

5.3.5 Carsharing operators build wider ecosystems of partners

5.3.6 Free floating carsharing services on the rise

5.3.7 Hybrid station-based and free floating models show promise

5.3.8 Autonomous cars are expected to change the playing field for carsharing

5.3.9 Carsharing becomes a popular means to reduce corporate mobility costs

5.3.10 Carsharing operators introduce new pricing models

5.3.11 Last mile carsharing add-on services is emerging in Europe

5.3.12 Shared mobility operators are increasingly offering more similar services

5.3.13 COVID-19 affected the majority of carsharing operators only temporarily

5.3.14 Semiconductor shortage affects the carsharing market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/67bhtr

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900