Global Business Process Management (BPM) Market Trajectory & Analytics, 2022-2027: AI Set to Play Central Role in Business Processes Management Advancements – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Global Business Process Management (BPM) Market to Reach $19.2 Billion by 2027
The global market for Business Process Management (BPM) estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the period 2020-2027.
Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.4% CAGR and reach US$14.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR
The Business Process Management (BPM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- COVID-19 Significantly Tips the Scale in Favor of Business Processes Management
- An Introduction to Business Process Management (BPM): Inescapable Buzzword with Intriguing Merits
- BPM Systems: Classification
- Components of BPM Lifecycle
- BPA: A Subset of BPM
- BPM: Primary Merits
- Business Process Management: Experiencing Evolutionary Tidings with Advances
- Global Business Process Management Market to Chart Ambitious Course
- BPM: Interesting Market Dynamics
- Salient Drivers Giving Special Thrust to Business Process Management Market
- Analysis by Component
- Analysis by Business Function: Procurement & SCM, the Fastest Growing Segment
- Analysis by End-Use: Manufacturing and BFSI Trending End-Use Industry Segments of Global BPM Market
- Regional Analysis: Led by US, North America Maintains Authoritative Position in Global BPM Market
- Asia-Pacific to Showcase Impressive Growth
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Select Global Brands
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Select Trends Impacting the Business Process Management Market
- BPM Playing Key Role in Business Innovation
- Business Process Management Software Unleashes Intriguing Value for Businesses
- AI Set to Play Central Role in Business Processes Management Advancements
- Business Process Management: Crucial Spoke on Digital Transformation Wheel
- BPM Fits Perfectly in Digital Transformation Picture
- BPM Bears Symbolic Relationship with IT, Automation & Digital Transformation
- Amidst Accelerated Digital Transformation, Businesses Turn to BPM to Benefit from the Digitization Trend
- Enterprise Focus on Business Continuity & Remote Working Technologies Presents Market Opportunities
- IT Spending Levels Impact Growth in the BPM Market
- Addition of BPaaS to BPM Model Catalyzing Growth
- BPM Brings Change in Banking and Financial Services Sector
- BPM to Shape the Capital Markets Industry
- Procurement and Supply Chain BPM: Promising Growth in Store
- Catalyzed by the Pandemic e-Commerce Flourishes to Fuel Growth for BPM Market
- Growing Relevance of Big Data and Analytics in Healthcare BPM
- Business Process Management: Key Challenges
