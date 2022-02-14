Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Report 2022: Market to Grow with a CAGR of 79% – Forecast to 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Blockchain Identity Management Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The report predicts the global blockchain identity management market to grow with a CAGR of 79% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The report on the global blockchain identity management market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The study on blockchain identity management market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on blockchain identity management market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global blockchain identity management market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global blockchain identity management market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

IBM Corporation

Bitfury Group Limited

Civic Technologies

Evernym Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Cambridge Blockchain LLC

KYC-CHAIN LIMITED

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Blockchain Identity Management Market Highlights

2.2. Blockchain Identity Management Market Projection

2.3. Blockchain Identity Management Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Blockchain Identity Management Market

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Provider

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Industry Vertical

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Blockchain Identity Management Market

4. Blockchain Identity Management Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Blockchain Identity Management Market by Provider

5.1. Application Providers

5.2. Middleware Providers

5.3. Infrastructure Providers

6. Global Blockchain Identity Management Market by Industry Vertical

6.1. BFSI

6.2. Government

6.3. Healthcare and Life Sciences

6.4. Telecom and IT

6.5. Retail and E-commerce

6.6. Travel and Hospitality

6.7. Others

7. Global Blockchain Identity Management Market by Region 2021-2027

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Blockchain Identity Management Market by Provider

7.1.2. North America Blockchain Identity Management Market by Industry Vertical

7.1.3. North America Blockchain Identity Management Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Blockchain Identity Management Market by Provider

7.2.2. Europe Blockchain Identity Management Market by Industry Vertical

7.2.3. Europe Blockchain Identity Management Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Blockchain Identity Management Market by Provider

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Blockchain Identity Management Market by Industry Vertical

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Blockchain Identity Management Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Blockchain Identity Management Market by Provider

7.4.2. RoW Blockchain Identity Management Market by Industry Vertical

7.4.3. RoW Blockchain Identity Management Market by Sub-region

8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Blockchain Identity Management Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rtt9gc

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900