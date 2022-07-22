Global Automotive 4D Imaging Radar Market Report to 2030 – Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Automotive 4D Imaging Radar Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global market for automotive 4D imaging radar is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period of 2022-2030. 4D radar employs time-of-flight measurement and echolocation to map objects in a 3D environment. The ability to map the positions of objects in a vehicle’s route is now being tested in the autonomous vehicle sector.

In contrast to more traditional technologies such as Lidar, conventional radar, and cameras, 4D radar can detect when and how quickly a vehicle is going in a variety of weather and environmental circumstances. It is a relatively new device that measures the height of objects above the road as well as their relative speed, distance, and azimuth using a huge Radio Frequency (RF) channel array. Time is referred to as the fourth dimension, however it is not really mapped by 4D radar.

Instead, it calculates the height of the objects and their relative speed using time. With respect to its application in automotive, the 4D imaging radar gives cars the intuition they need to make life-saving split-second judgments while significantly lowering the direct and indirect costs to OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers.

Technical Superiorities of 4D Imaging Radar to Increase its Uptake

The 4D imaging radar system finds both static and moving objects in an area by using time-of-flight data and echolocation. They may be used for short- and medium-range detection and have a range of up to 300 meters and beyond. The accuracy of imaging radars is improved by the addition of the fourth dimension (azimuth angle of elevation) and time-bound point cloud data to offer high-resolution sensing with a broad field of view.

Accurate identification and simultaneous tracking of several static and/or moving targets are made possible by a wide antenna array. Since there are no optics involved, this method is reliable in all types of weather and illumination. For example, within the cockpit, 4D imaging radar can accurately monitor threats without a line of sight to them.

Increasing Sale of Automated Cars

Most of the cars sold in the U.S. and Europe are automated at least at a basic level. However, many of today’s automobiles have some automated control of the steering wheel, brakes, and/or accelerator, as evidenced with adaptive cruise control, lane departure alarms, and/or automatic lane shifting. Level 4 and Level 5 cars aren’t currently accessible for the general public to purchase.

Affordable Safety is the Foremost Concern to be Resolved

There is now a lack of coordination in terms of when new safety measures will go into effect in various locations, despite the fact that the ultimate aim of safeguarding every life on the road remains the same. For any company intending to offer a single product in several – or all – markets, this poses a considerable difficulty. One possibility is to add sensors provisionally and activate them as and when necessary, but this strategy comes at a high cost and offers no further benefit.

North America to Grow as a Global Leader

North America led the global market for automotive 4D imaging radar in 2021 and is expected to continue to be the global leader during the forecast period of 2022 – 2030. North America is also expected to grow at the fastest pace with the highest CAGR in comparison to other geographies during the forecast period. Increased focus on innovation, affordability of high end cars, cohesive infrastructure for automated vehicles and so on are the key drivers boosting the market growth in North America. Europe is the second largest geography after North America. Europe is a home to leading automotive companies in the world and hence holds significant growth potential during the forecast period.

