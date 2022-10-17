Global AI in Healthcare Market (2022 to 2026) – Featuring Alphabet, Atomwise, Cyclica and General Electric Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Healthcare Sector 2022-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The artificial intelligence (AI) market in healthcare sector is poised to grow by $13 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 29.16% during the forecast period.

The report on the artificial intelligence (AI) market in healthcare sector provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the push for digitization in healthcare, growing demand for reduced healthcare costs, and growing number of partnerships and collaborations.

The artificial intelligence (AI) market in healthcare sector analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the new growth potential for AI-based tools in elderly care as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence (AI) market in healthcare sector growth during the next few years. Also, precision medicine and rising adoption of technology since Covid-19 will lead to sizable demand in the market.

Companies Mentioned

Ada Health GmbH

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Atomwise Inc.

BenchSci Analytics Inc.

CarePredict Inc.

Catalia Health Inc.

Cyclica

Deep Genomics

Entelai

Exscientia PLC

General Electric Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Intel Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

MaxQ AI Ltd.

Medtronic Plc

Microsoft Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

The report on artificial intelligence (AI) market in healthcare sector covers the following areas:

Artificial intelligence (AI) market sizing

Artificial intelligence (AI) market forecast

Artificial intelligence (AI) market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

11 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u8rfb9

