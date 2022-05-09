Home Business Wire Global Aerospace Printed Circuit Board Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Size,...
Global Aerospace Printed Circuit Board Market Report (2022 to 2027) – Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Aerospace Printed Circuit Board Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2022-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The aerospace printed circuit board market is estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period to reach a value of US$ 1.7 Billion in 2027.

Major factors, such as the expected rise in the production rate of key aircraft programs, market entry of upcoming aircraft programs, increasing use of in-flight entertainment (IFE), and increasing electronic content in the latest aircraft programs, are likely to drive the growth of the aerospace PCB market.

Printed Circuit Boards or PCBs are boards that have lines, paths, and traces to mechanically support and electrically connect different components and are used as a base in electrical components. The board may act as a support and be used as a wiring area for the components that are surface-mounted and socketed.

In the aerospace industry, a wide range of PCBs are used, such as rigid 1,2-sided, standard multilayer, flexible, rigid-flex, and HDI/Microvia/Build-up/ IC Substrate, depending upon the applications, like power supplies, power converters, radio communication, engine control systems, radars, health monitoring sensors, etc.

The aerospace industry is shifting focus towards the usage of advanced materials in order to make the aircraft lightweight yet durable with an ultimate aim to enhance fuel efficiency. PCBs used nowadays are experiencing miniaturization of components in order to establish weight and space savings. The aerospace industry requires sturdier PCBs so as to withstand harsh conditions. Some of the key properties of PCBs targeting aerospace applications include high-temperature resistance, shock absorption, high durability, and reliability.

The aerospace printed circuit board market is segmented into the following categories:

Aerospace Printed Circuit Board Market, by Platform Type

  • Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)
  • Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)
  • General Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)
  • Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)
  • Helicopter (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)
  • Spacecraft (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)
  • Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Aerospace Printed Circuit Board Market, by Product Type

  • Rigid 1,2-Sided (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)
  • Standard Multilayer (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)
  • Flexible (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)
  • Rigid-Flex (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)
  • High-Density Interconnect/Microvia/Build-Up/IC Substrate (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)
  • Others (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Aerospace Printed Circuit Board Market, by Laminate Material Type

  • FR4 (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)
  • Polyimide (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)
  • Others (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Aerospace Printed Circuit Board Market, by Application Type

  • Power Supplies (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)
  • Power Converters (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)
  • Radio Communication (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)
  • Engine Control Systems (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)
  • Radars (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)
  • Health Monitoring Sensors (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)
  • Others (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Aerospace Printed Circuit Board Market, by Region

  • North America (Country Analysis: The USA, Canada, and Mexico)
  • Europe (Country Analysis: Germany, France, The UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe)
  • Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
  • Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Others)

Companies Mentioned

  • Amphenol Corporation
  • ACB
  • Advanced Circuits, Inc.
  • Amitron Corporation
  • Aspocomp Group Plc
  • AT&S
  • Eltek Ltd.
  • Elvia PCB Group
  • Epec Engineered Technologies
  • FTG Group
  • IEC Electronics
  • Sanmina Corporation
  • SMTC Corporation
  • Summit Interconnect
  • TTM Technologies, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ul0jok

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

