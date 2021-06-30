Global 10% of Car and 20% of TV Display Use WICOP … ‘Permanent Injunction Against 13 Brands Infringing WICOP Patents’

ANSAN, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Acrich—Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890), a leading global innovator of LED products and technology, announced that the New Jersey District Court issued a consent judgment and permanent injunction for infringement of twelve Seoul Semiconductor patents against 13 automotive lighting brand LED products being sold through automotive parts’ distribution channels.





WICOP is a revolutionary patented technology that is compactly designed with easy lens attachment without wire bonding or packaging, thus delivering higher thermal conductivity and a longer lifespan. In 2015, WICOP was launched to the world when Seoul Semiconductor’s CEO, Chung Hoon Lee, invited global reporters at the Intercontinental Hotel in Shanghai, China to launch the new WICOP products. It can be directly mounted in the semiconductor packaging or the PCB assembly process, and the most technically innovative feature is a convenient structure for headlamp lenses: 1/12 the size of a vertical or thin LED.

WICOP technology has been adopted in 102 car models, which is approximately 10% of the global automobile market, comprising of the headlamp, daytime running lights and turn signals. It is also widely used in display products such as TVs, smartphones, and tablets, in particular, WICOP has been adopted in about 20% of 220 million units of the global TV market in 2020.

Seoul Semiconductor’s WICOP Technology Projects Projects Mass Production Design Approval Customers Models Automotive 182 63 32 102 Display 193 77 8 270

“Intellectual property provides hope for young entrepreneurs and small businesses. But, it is very disappointing that even global, established companies knowingly use products that infringe others’ patents,” says Seoul Semiconductor’s founder, Chung Hoon Lee. “Intellectual property is an incredible tool that allows people to break through class barriers, enabling small businesses and young entrepreneurs to compete with any companies or competitors. Since our industrial revolution, the infant mortality rate has declined from 43% to 3%, while access to electricity has increased to reach 85% of the total world population and the illiteracy rate has also reduced significantly. So intellectual property enables to make life more transparent and safer,” added Lee.

Seoul Semiconductor is the world’s second-largest global LED manufacturer, a ranking excluding the captive market, and has more than 10,000 patents. Based on a differentiated product portfolio, Seoul offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products for indoor and outdoor lighting, automotive, IT products, such as mobile phones, computer displays, and other applications, as well as the UV area. The company’s world’s first development and mass production products are becoming the LED industry standard and leading the global market with a package-free LED, WICOP; a high-voltage AC-driven LED, Acrich; an LED with 10X the output of a conventional LED, nPola; a cutting edge ultraviolet clean technology LED, Violeds; an all direction light emitting technology, filament LED; a natural sun spectrum LED, SunLike; and more. For more information, please visit www.seoulsemicon.com/en.

