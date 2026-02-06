GLMX Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Activity

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GLMX, a leading global provider of transformative technology solutions for securities financing, money markets, and total return swaps, reported its fourth quarter platform activity along with significant developments in the company’s overall growth.

Platform Activity:

Average Daily Volume of $1.72 trillion, up 59% year-on-year.

Average Daily Balance of $4.65 trillion, up 58% year-on-year.

Note: All figures are single counted

4Q 2025 Highlights:

GLMX was pleased to support the first total return swap (TRS) trade on the platform, a swap over US Treasuries in December.

In the fourth quarter of 2025 GLMX supported record repo volume of over $2 trillion and record repo balance of $4.9 trillion.

GLMX saw continued strong adoption in securities lending across Equities and Fixed Income, with market-leading lenders and borrowers trading via the wide array of trading protocols available on GLMX.

GLMX extended its regulatory authorization in Australia with a Market License, building on its foundation to support Australian domestic Repo and Securities Lending business.

CEO Glenn Havlicek commented, “The securities finance market continues to converge as business requirements and solutions across Repo, Securities Lending, TRS, and unsecured Money Markets evolve. GLMX’s focus on innovative product development and best-in-class client experience again delivered significant value to these critical pillars of financial markets. The TRS trade on GLMX is the first of many and a further, powerful indication of the promising path for innovation in our market.”

Elliot Waxman, Head of Cross-Product Business Development at GLMX added, “This first TRS trade on GLMX is an important milestone for the market and our clients. It represents years of investment in a product designed for the future of the TRS market, and we are deeply appreciative of the participation from our innovative clients. We are excited to support TRS as it broadens the range of options for our clients, adding a compelling synthetic alternative to Repo and SBL.”

About GLMX

GLMX is a technology company serving financial markets and is a leading global provider of transformative technology solutions for equities and fixed income securities financing. With offices in North America, the United Kingdom, and Asia-Pacific, global buy-side and sell-side institutions rely on GLMX for access to enhanced market liquidity and to maximize trade lifecycle efficiency and reporting.

GLMX’s strong market position continues to grow as it diversifies, extending its proven model into adjacent market sectors, including Total Return Swaps (TRS), Time Deposits, Certificates of Deposits, and Commercial Paper. For more information about GLMX, please visit www.glmx.com.

Media inquiries:

GLMX

+1 646 854-4569

press@glmx.com