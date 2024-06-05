Glean Launches Glean Apps and Glean APIs, Empowering Businesses to Build Custom Generative AI Apps and Agents Securely at Scale

More than 100 companies created 1,000+ AI agents during the preview of Glean Apps, now Generally Available

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Glean, the enterprise AI assistant platform, today announced the widespread availability of Glean Apps and Glean APIs on the Glean Platform. These new capabilities give both everyday users and developers the power to create custom AI assistants, copilots, chatbots, and agents to automate everyday work and deliver proactive insights with AI. The Glean Platform continues to expand as the open, horizontal choice for building enterprise AI, now adding support for industry-leading LLMs Anthropic Claude and Google Gemini. These LLMs work seamlessly with the enterprise data inside more than 100 SaaS tools that are securely integrated with the Glean Platform, including Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Slack, Figma, GitHub, Jira, ServiceNow, and more.





Glean was founded in 2019 as an AI-powered enterprise search solution connected to all of a company’s internal data, and has evolved into a leading enterprise AI assistant platform. Glean’s state-of-the-art search and RAG technology retrieves the most relevant, up-to-date information for LLMs to generate highly personalized answers grounded in each company’s unique enterprise knowledge graph. Built for enterprises from the start, Glean provides the comprehensive security, privacy, permissions, and governance enterprises require to deploy AI globally across their workforces.

“Since launching our conversational AI assistant last year, we’ve helped hundreds of companies bring trustworthy generative AI into their organizations and supercharge productivity,” said Arvind Jain, co-founder and CEO of Glean. “Today the Glean Platform takes the next step in enabling users and developers to create customized generative AI experiences in their organizations. During our preview, we’ve seen early adopters create hundreds of no-code and low-code AI agents and apps that automate repetitive tasks, execute multi-step processes, and proactively engage in everyday work. We’re now thrilled to make Glean Apps and Glean APIs available for all.”

The Glean Platform now includes:

Glean Apps: Glean Apps are custom generative AI agents, assistants, copilots, and chatbots created and deployed by everyday users in a no-code environment. Glean Apps are configured with natural language, can be constrained to work with data from specified knowledge sources, and are capable of a wide range of information gathering and analysis, content synthesis and generation, and task automation capabilities. These apps can be used by individuals or deployed in the tools where users work like Slack, and can take proactive action when triggered by specific events. Use cases for Glean Apps include straightforward applications like HR or IT help bots, as well as more complex assistants like domain-specific content generation, engineering issue analysis, and sales objection handling and enablement coaching.

Glean Actions: Glean Actions enable Glean Assistant and Glean Apps to take action on a user’s behalf inside connected applications. For example, actions can read data from an application and then perform specific tasks like writing a ticket in Jira or sending an email in Gmail. Users can also build custom actions with the Actions SDK .

. Glean APIs: For developers, Glean offers two APIs that enable businesses to quickly and securely build custom AI applications, leveraging the enterprise-grade connectivity, retrieval, and analysis capabilities of the Glean Platform. The Chat API enables developers to embed generative AI experiences, grounded in company knowledge, directly inside the business applications where users work. The Search API helps companies build their own RAG applications, using Glean’s best-in-class retrieval engine and secure, permission-aware data connections.

enables developers to embed generative AI experiences, grounded in company knowledge, directly inside the business applications where users work. The Search API helps companies build their own RAG applications, using Glean’s best-in-class retrieval engine and secure, permission-aware data connections. Expanded LLM options: Glean Platform now supports Anthropic’s Claude 3 Sonnet and Google’s Gemini 1.5 models, joining the existing support for OpenAI’s GPT 3.5 and 4 models. This support not only offers model choice, but deployment options enabling data to remain within the customer’s secure VPC in their cloud provider of choice. Large language models continue to improve at a rapid pace, and Glean is committed to a model-agnostic approach that ensures customers can easily take advantage of innovation from multiple model providers.

“With Glean Apps and Glean APIs, we’ve been able to securely build and deploy generative AI applications that would have taken months and significant resources for us to develop on our own,” said Manu Narayan, VP of IT, Data and Business Operations at Confluent. “We first began using Glean in 2020 to search across our 20+ work systems and saw immediate impact: it boosted employee satisfaction and workplace efficiency, while meeting our stringent security, data governance and permissions requirements. Glean’s platform gives us the best of both worlds – allowing our users and developers to build fast, while ensuring that AI is deployed safely and securely.”

During the Glean Apps and Glean APIs preview, more than 100 customers, including leading technology, media, telecommunications, manufacturing, industrials, and professional services companies, created and deployed 1,000+ unique AI apps and agents. The Glean Platform is now in use by hundreds of customers, including BILL, Databricks, Duolingo, Grammarly, and Sony Electronics.

For more information, see here.

About Glean:

Glean is the AI assistant platform that connects and understands all your company’s knowledge, to bring you the answers you need. Using its state-of-the-art enterprise search and RAG technology to retrieve the most relevant, up-to-date information for LLMs to use, Glean generates highly personalized answers grounded in your company’s unique enterprise knowledge graph. All answers are secure, private, permissions-aware, and fully referenceable back to source documentation in your enterprise. Using Glean Apps and Glean APIs, businesses can quickly build custom generative AI agents, assistants, and chatbots that automate and proactively engage in everyday work. With over 100 connectors and no need for costly professional services, data training, or manual fine-tuning, Glean delivers turnkey implementation of a complex AI ecosystem on one centralized platform. Founded by Arvind Jain (Google Distinguished Engineer, Rubrik Co-founder), T.R. Vishwanath (Microsoft, Meta), Piyush Prahladka (Google, Uber), and Tony Gentilcore (Google), Glean has funding from Kleiner Perkins, Lightspeed Venture Partners, General Catalyst, Sequoia Capital, Capital One Ventures, Citi, Coatue, Databricks Ventures, ICONIQ Growth, IVP, The Slack Fund, and Workday Ventures.

