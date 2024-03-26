Glean Appoints Tamar Yehoshua as President, Product and Technology to Accelerate Delivery of Enterprise AI Platform

Former technical and product leader at Slack, Google, and Amazon, Tamar Yehoshua will help Glean scale as it sees rapid growth and demand

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Glean, the AI-powered work assistant making waves among CIOs under pressure to quickly and securely deploy generative AI in the enterprise, announced Tamar Yehoshua as the company’s first President of Product and Technology, effective March 11. Yehoshua is an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience, including as VP of the Google Search Experience team and as Chief Product Officer at Slack during its period of hyper-growth. She will oversee all of research and development, including global engineering, product, design, and data science, as Glean enters a period of rapid growth.





Yehoshua brings deep experience in search, large secure systems, and building user interfaces that employees love. Known for her focus and thoughtful approach to execution, organization, and scaling, she will lead Glean’s technical team as they meet explosive demand from businesses looking to implement generative AI.

“Glean has seen tremendous growth over the last year as we help more and more companies bring secure, responsible generative AI into their organizations,” said Arvind Jain, co-founder and CEO of Glean. “I’ve known Tamar for more than a decade, since we worked together on Google Search, and she understands the complexity of what we’re building here at Glean. As we scale and deliver new ways for enterprises to deploy generative AI with our platform, no one is better suited than Tamar to lead our technical team.”

In February 2024, Glean announced a more than $200 million Series D at a $2.2 billion valuation, which will accelerate Glean’s momentum as the leading AI-powered work assistant for the enterprise. The funding followed a period of astonishing growth, as Glean nearly quadrupled its annual recurring revenue over 2023. Tamar was part of the deal team at investor IVP, and as she learned more about the business during the diligence process, she became more and more excited about what the team had built.

“I loved working in venture capital, but the opportunity to lead product and technology at Glean was too good to pass up,” said Tamar Yehoshua. “Glean has accomplished something incredibly difficult: they’ve built a high-quality, secure, and performant retrieval engine that meets enterprise AI requirements, gives highly relevant answers, and is loved by users. I’m thrilled to help the team not only scale that product, but also realize the power of Glean’s platform, and enable companies to build their own AI-powered applications with their organization’s data.”

Glean recently introduced its low-code and no-code centralized AI platform, enabling companies to build custom generative AI experiences grounded in their company knowledge. Glean began in 2019 as a turnkey enterprise search solution connecting to 100+ SaaS apps, and emerged as a leading enterprise generative AI solution in 2023 with the launch of its conversational AI assistant. Glean’s products are built around its state-of-the-art search and RAG technology to retrieve the most relevant information for LLMs to generate personalized answers grounded in each enterprise’s unique knowledge graph. All answers Glean generates are secure, private, permissions-aware, and fully referenceable back to the source documentation.

To read Tamar’s blog post on why she joined Glean, see here.

About Glean:

Glean is the AI-powered work assistant that connects and understands all your company’s knowledge, to bring you the answers you need. Using its state-of-the-art enterprise search and RAG technology to retrieve the most relevant, up-to-date information for LLMs to use, Glean generates highly personalized answers grounded in your company’s unique enterprise knowledge graph. All answers are secure, private, permissions-aware, and fully referenceable back to source documentation in your enterprise. Glean delivers turnkey implementation of a complex AI ecosystem, with over 100 connectors and no need for costly professional services, data training, or manual fine-tuning. Enterprises can also use Glean’s low-code and no-code centralized AI platform to scale the power of trusted generative AI backed by their company’s knowledge, anywhere it’s needed. Founded by Arvind Jain (Google Distinguished Engineer, Rubrik Co-founder), T.R. Vishwanath (Microsoft, Meta), Piyush Prahladka (Google, Uber), and Tony Gentilcore (Google), Glean has funding from Kleiner Perkins, Lightspeed Venture Partners, General Catalyst, Sequoia Capital, Capital One Ventures, Citi, Coatue, Databricks Ventures, ICONIQ Growth, IVP, The Slack Fund, and Workday Ventures.

