Glassbox Leads Digital Customer Experience Industry in G2 Winter Report

Glassbox was named in 50 separate reports for the first time, including being number one in Mobile Analytics Software for Enterprise and number one in Enterprise Product Analytics

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Glassbox, a leading provider of digital experience analytics for web and mobile applications, continues to lead the Digital Customer Experience (CX) industry in the most recent G2 Report including being mentioned in 50 separate reports and garnering nearly 300 individual awards. Glassbox added being named the leader in e-commerce software analytics and Digital Experience Monitoring to the company’s continually expanding list of accolades from G2. Operating a software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually, G2 is the definitive online destination to discover, review and manage the technology that businesses need to reach their potential.

Customer satisfaction for Glassbox continues to rise and the company remains the only CX vendor rated 5 stars on G2. Glassbox continues to set the industry standard on the customer review platform for businesses of all sizes and across industry sectors. Customers consistently give Glassbox top marks for ease of use, ease of setup, best results and most likely to recommend.

“Glassbox has great momentum going into 2023 and the G2 Winter Report demonstrates one of our strengths as a company,” said Glassbox CEO Yaron Morgenstern. “We continue to outpace the industry standard in customer retention and that satisfaction is strongly reflected in the feedback we receive from customers on G2. Customer retention and satisfaction is the bedrock of our company and those pillars coupled with our consistent growth sets Glassbox up for an exciting 2023.”

Glassbox caters to an array of industries, verticals and domains as is evident in the nearly 300 awards the company received. In addition to those accolades, Glassbox was also recognized as a leader in the following categories:

Customer Journey Analytics

Mobile App Optimization

Optimization Heatmap Tools

Mobile App Analytics

Product Analytics

Mobile Analytics

Session Replay

Customer Journey Mapping

Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM)

Digital Analytics Platforms

E-commerce Analytics

Digital Analytics

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”

G2’s Winter Report cements Glassbox’s position as a leader in the world of Digital Customer Experience software. Today the company supports over one trillion web and mobile customer journeys annually from some of the best known brands across the globe representing numerous industries.

To learn more, view G2’s Winter 2022 Reports and read more about G2’s methodology.

About Glassbox



Glassbox empowers organizations to create frictionless digital journeys for their customers. Our leading digital experience analytics platform works in real-time across mobile apps and the web to accelerate loyalty, growth and revenue. Through easy to use AI-driven visualization and analytics tools, Glassbox enables teams to prioritize customer experience and digital product enhancements. Utilized by companies of all sizes around the globe including Marriott, Discover, Danone, SoFi and iHeartMedia to understand user struggles, visualize customer journeys and optimize every step, hundreds of enterprises have chosen Glassbox for easy, secure and private cloud-based deployments.

About G2



G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

