Glassbox Announces $44 Million in Software ARR and Accelerating Growth in Q4

TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Glassbox (TASE:GLBX), a software as a service (SaaS) company that provides digital experience analytics for web and mobile applications, announced today that it reached $44 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in the fourth quarter of 2021. This represents an organic year over year ARR growth of 34% and the third consecutive quarter of accelerating growth since the Company’s IPO in June 2021.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the continued momentum at Glassbox and a great finish to the year. We have added an impressive amount of new enterprise and mid-market customers in every major geography, including some of the world’s biggest brands, and our existing base continues to expand with us. Our double digit quarterly ARR growth signals that we are continuing to execute and are accelerating post-IPO,” said Yaron Morgenstern, CEO of Glassbox.

In Q4 the company announced significant new capabilities in performance analytics and real user monitoring, further enhancing its technology leadership in the eyes of customers. In the G2 winter reports, Glassbox maintained its best-in-industry position as the only digital experience company recognized as a leader in six major categories and enhanced its category leadership in mobile, with four awards including best relationship.

Evidence of the strong growth is a 130% increase in net new ARR in 2021 compared to the previous year on a pro forma basis, and the addition of over 70 new customers, underscoring Glassbox’s position as one of the fastest growing companies in the digital experience market. “We are investing for growth through continued technology development, go-to-market initiatives and additional acquisitions and partnerships to reach our goals. More importantly, customers continue to realize tangible business value from our solutions. We are excited to play our part in the digital revolution and are committed to innovation and value creation for our customers,” added Morgenstern.

