GK Software Is a Top Vendor In IHL Group’s 2025 POS/mPOS Market Study

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GK Software was recognized as a top vendor in multiple categories in IHL Group’s POS/mPOS Market Study 2025, released last month. The research report evaluated the 16 largest global vendors based on innovation, market strength and installed base.

GK emerged as the leader in overall positioning in the POS/mPOS market, with the most advanced, resilient offering combined with a strong market presence. GK was recognized as the leader in general retail, based on cloud-first agility, functional depth and flexibility, and future readiness. GK was also the leader in food/drug/convenience/mass retail, signaling very strong current market presence and robust forward momentum.

The IHL POS/mPOS Market Study 2025 highlights GK’s global leadership in retail technology and ability to deliver unified commerce, AI innovation, and enterprise-grade performance at scale. Key differentiators cited in the IHL report include:

Extreme Platform Flexibility and Openness. GK CLOUD4RETAIL provides true hardware and OS independence with six-layer extensibility, 400+ open APIs, and full deployment freedom, empowering retailers to customize at scale without disrupting the standard product.

One engine powers POS, mPOS, self-checkout, self-scanning, scanless, fuel and hospitality. This ensures prices, promotions and business rules are identical everywhere.

From price optimization and hyper-personalized offers to computer vision fraud prevention, retailers achieve tangible results including higher conversion, margin improvement and shrink reduction.

GK’s AI portfolio is running in production today, not just on roadmaps. From price optimization and hyper-personalized offers to computer vision fraud prevention, retailers achieve tangible results including higher conversion, margin improvement and shrink reduction. Global Deployments with Built-In Compliance. GK operates in 69 countries, and fiscal devices integration, cryptographic signatures, e-invoicing, SAF-T/DSFinV-K, and GDPR/CCPA compliance are part of the product. GK ensures retailers expand globally without compliance headaches.

“GK Software is proud to be recognized as a leader in IHL’s latest research report,” said Michael Scheibner, CEO, GK Software. “Today’s high‑volume, multi‑format retailers need more than just a modern POS. They require a composable, cloud‑native platform that scales globally, respects data sovereignty, and runs reliably at the edge when networks fail. IHL’s latest study positions GK among the true pacesetters for these demands.”

GK’s top rankings in the IHL report are the latest in a series of accolades from leading analyst firms. Both Forrester and IDC rated GK as a leader in the point-of-sale/point-of-service system sectors in 2025. According to the 2025 Datos Insights Global POS Software Report, GK was the largest provider of new POS software deployments in the global retail technology market from July 2024 - June 2025. In all, GK has rolled out the most new installations at large retail companies worldwide four times in the last five years.

GK to Highlight Industry-Leading Innovations at NRF 2026

At NRF 2026 booth #6011, Level 3, together with Fujitsu, GK will showcase a comprehensive portfolio of innovations designed to transform retail operations and customer engagement, including:

GK Vision , featuring AI-powered fraud detection, affordable self-scanning, and real-time interaction for a safe, efficient self-service shopping experience.

, featuring AI-powered fraud detection, affordable self-scanning, and real-time interaction for a safe, efficient self-service shopping experience. GK Engage , delivering real-time incentives and tailored communication for customer engagement, personalization and loyalty.

, delivering real-time incentives and tailored communication for customer engagement, personalization and loyalty. GK Drive, a cloud-native platform for fuel and convenience retail that unifies forecourt management, fast checkout, and food service into one seamless system—minimizing silos and reducing operational costs. Learn from GK’s experts why seven of the 15 largest convenience retailers in the U.S. now rely on GK Drive.

Finally, GK will highlight solutions for efficient in-store and supply chain operations, including last-mile fulfillment, smart inventory management, and electronic shelf labels—helping retailers cut costs and boost efficiency. Click here to book an appointment at NRF.

About GK Software SE

GK Software, a Fujitsu company, is a global leader in retail technology, delivering innovative cloud solutions for checkout, store operations, and the consumer experience. Trusted by more than a quarter of the world’s Top 50 retailers—including Adidas, Aldi, Coop, Lidl, Migros, and Walmart International—GK empowers the Global Top 250 with scalable software, AI solutions, and expert services.

Recognized by leading industry analysts such as Gartner, Forrester, IDC, and Datos Insights, GK is known for its reliability, innovation, and customer-centric approach.

With annual revenues exceeding €195 million and a team of over 1,350 employees, GK continues to operate as an independent company under the leadership of CEO Michael Scheibner. Its subsidiaries—GK Artificial Intelligence for Retail AG and Nomitri GmbH—enhance its portfolio with cutting-edge capabilities in AI, cloud-native technologies, and computer vision.

Since joining Fujitsu’s Consumer Experience division in May 2025, GK's deep retail experience, combined with Fujitsu's global innovation and scaling power, has accelerated GK's sustainable and profitable growth worldwide. For more information, visit: www.gk-software.com/us/.

