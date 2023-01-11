GK Announces Top Accomplishments From 2022 Including 483,000 Product Installations Worldwide

GK empowered store transformations for 65,000 retail stores by offering one commerce platform for all touchpoints

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GK today announced major milestones and accomplishments in 2022. GK’s CLOUD4RETAIL, the all-in-one omnichannel store suite, grew significantly in 2022, particularly among grocery and convenience stores, earning GK 49.7% revenue growth and 18.1% sales growth between March and Dec. 2022. In addition, the company’s technology is currently used in over 65,000 stores and 66 countries globally. These success metrics were driven by both new clients and growth with existing clients.

GK Product Updates and Innovation Empower New Customer Experiences

GK is dedicated to helping retailers create experiences that embrace tomorrow. Major product news in 2022 included:

GK introduced GK Go, a fully integrated scanless solution for attended and unattended stores. GK Go enables full basket transparency in real-time via the shopper’s smartphone throughout their in-store journey.

GK enhanced its personalization solution; grocery retailers utilizing the solution witnessed a 25% increase in overall orders. Personalization by GK AIR boosts sales by tailoring shopping experiences to individual consumers across all touchpoints.

GK developed GK Engage, a cloud -based solution designed to enhance GK’s robust loyalty, promotions and consumer engagement capabilities.

-based solution designed to enhance GK’s robust loyalty, promotions and consumer engagement capabilities. GK also advanced GK SPOT, a big data platform that is seamlessly integrated with GK Engage, to deliver hyper-personalized customer experiences across all CLOUD4RETAIL and omnichannel touchpoints.

Industry Recognition for GK’s Ongoing Success

In 2022, GK was recognized as a leader in point-of-sale (POS) technology by multiple analyst firms and trade publications. Most notably:

Highlights From GK’s Partnerships and Customers Relationships in 2022

GK continued to lead the industry in POS installations for new clients as well as existing client growth. Major retailers including Lidl, Hy-Vee, adidas and more contributed to this success.

GK also introduced new partners in 2022 including:

Comdata: With Comdata and GK, convenience store retailers and truck stops can offer a single point-of-sale solution across all customer touchpoints with a next-generation retail platform.

Rizing: Retailers that utilize GK and Rizing’s integrated solutions benefit from SAP consulting services pertaining to the SAP Omnichannel Point-of-Sale by GK and SAP® S/4HANA® solutions.

Strategic and platform partner expansions also included SAP, IBM, Azure, AWS and Rizing. Additional innovation partners leveraging GK’s open Omnibasket tools in 2022 included Abacus Lottery, ReAct, Mysize and UKG.

What’s Next for GK?

“GK has experienced strong growth in the last few years, and we’re well-positioned to continue this trend into 2023,” said Michael Jaszczyk, CEO of GK Americas. “We’re excited to grow our convenience store and fuel retailing customer base while focusing on solutions such as GK Go and GK SPOT. We’re also very excited to announce GK Engage, our new customer engagement technology within the areas of loyalty and promotions in the new year.”

To learn more about GK’s recent successes and growth plans, schedule a meeting with the GK team at NRF 2023. GK will be at booth 4257 alongside several partners including MySize, Abacus, Shekel and Hitachi.

About GK

GK breaks down the barriers to unified commerce with its open CLOUD4RETAIL platform and a broad portfolio based on it, like OmniPOS for point of sale, mobile POS, mobile customer engagement and a full range of store/back-office solutions. The company is a recognized leader in omnichannel retail, offering a single, global software platform for all retail formats and touchpoints. Ten of the Top 50 retailers worldwide rely on GK, and GK is the fastest growing global POS provider in new installations over the last three years. For more information, visit www.gk-software.com.

