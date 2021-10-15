Giuliano Di Vitantonio Appointed CEO of AtlasEdge — AtlasEdge Announces Key Strategic Partnership with Digital Realty and Collaboration with Zayo Group

Highly experienced technology executive Di Vitantonio appointed as Chief Executive Officer of AtlasEdge

Digital Realty has entered into a partnership with AtlasEdge and agreed to make a minority equity investment

Zayo Group collaboration provides carrier-neutral connectivity with AtlasEdge technical facilities

LONDON, United Kingdom–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AtlasEdge, a European edge data centre provider, has appointed Giuliano Di Vitantonio as its CEO and has entered into two new strategic relationships with Digital Realty and Zayo Group. Formed via a joint venture between Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) and DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) in the spring of 2021, AtlasEdge has an extensive footprint of more than 100 sites across Europe and is the continent’s leading edge platform, delivering seamless, localised and ultra-low latency digital infrastructure to customers.

Giuliano Di Vitantonio named as CEO

Giuliano Di Vitantonio will join AtlasEdge in January 2022 from Digital Realty, where he has served as Executive Vice President, Strategy & Business Segments. Di Vitantonio was Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Interxion before the company was acquired by Digital Realty in 2020. He has more than 25 years’ experience in the technology sector, across a broad range of roles including R&D, strategy, consulting, business development, and marketing. He also brings extensive knowledge of global customers and complex solutions, having spent 17 years at Hewlett-Packard and four years at Cisco Systems as Global Vice President of Marketing for Data Center & Cloud.

Agreement with Digital Realty builds upon successful partnerships across Europe

Today’s announcement with Digital Realty builds upon AtlasEdge’s existing successful partnerships in four European countries: Virgin Media O2 in the UK, Virgin Media in Ireland, Sunrise UPC in Switzerland and UPC in Poland. AtlasEdge is leveraging each carrier’s key technical real estate and connectivity services to deliver vital edge-based infrastructure in highly connected locations.

Digital Realty, the largest global provider of data centre, colocation and interconnection solutions, has selected AtlasEdge as its European edge provider and has made a strategic minority equity investment. Digital Realty will be able to extend the scale of its presence across the continent by offering AtlasEdge locations to its customers.

Zayo collaboration supports the continued evolution of the cloud with best-in-class edge architecture

Zayo Group, a leading global provider of fibre-based communications solutions, will collaborate with AtlasEdge, connecting its extensive carrier-neutral, fibre-based network with AtlasEdge technical facilities in support of their ever-increasing customer requirements. Zayo operates a Tier 1 network backbone, with a 126,000 route-mile fibre network across North America and Europe, and more than 13 million miles of fibre serving thousands of office buildings and data centers with high bandwidth optical- and packet-based services.

AtlasEdge’s open strategy allows the company to operate independently and support carriers, networks, traditional hyperscale data centre providers, cloud and content platforms as they address edge requirements.

Josh Joshi, AtlasEdge Executive Chairman, commented: “Our collaborative approach is accelerating with today’s announcements and the arrival of Giuliano, who has played a critical role in some of the most successful data centre growth strategies in the industry. We are delighted that we have been able to secure a leader of such credibility and calibre to lead AtlasEdge. We believe that demand is quickly moving to the edge to support the requirements for the digital economy, and AtlasEdge will be the default name in European edge infrastructure.”

“Over the past 25 years I have been fortunate to experience the evolution of the tech sector from the front line, and I believe the emergence of edge computing represents another great advance for our digital society,” added Di Vitantonio, incoming CEO, AtlasEdge. “It is fantastic to be part of the coalition developing this exciting opportunity. With the expert backing of Liberty Global and DigitalBridge, as well as the latest strategic partnership with Digital Realty and the collaboration with Zayo – who are truly impressive leaders in their respective fields – I have no doubt that AtlasEdge can deliver the next generation of edge data centres in Europe and help create a new platform for our customers and our partners.”

Digital Realty’s CTO Chris Sharp commented: “AtlasEdge has a unique set of assets widely distributed across Europe, placing them in position to capitalize on the growing demand for edge services and to be a strong partner with us in the region as the market develops. Giuliano has been a key contributor to our global strategy, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with him and the team as AtlasEdge delivers on its promising growth trajectory.”

“We are excited to work with AtlasEdge in enabling the Network(ed) Edge™ ecosystem in Europe. This collaboration demonstrates Zayo’s commitment to building the Edge architecture that is critical to support customers’ demand for high-capacity, low-latency connectivity solutions,” said Jesper Aagaard, President, Zayo Europe. “We are aligned with AtlasEdge in their goal to deliver a next-gen edge platform in Europe and are committed to investing in our European network infrastructure to support this goal, which will help drive our customers’ digital transformation initiatives globally.”

