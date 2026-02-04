GitLab to Host GitLab Transcend Global Virtual Event on Feb. 10, 2026

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GitLab Inc., the most comprehensive, intelligent DevSecOps platform, today announced GitLab Transcend, a virtual event for technology leaders on February 10, 2026, that demonstrates how organizations can leverage agentic AI across the entire software lifecycle while maintaining enterprise-grade security, quality, and governance.

Event Details

WHAT: GitLab Transcend, a virtual event exploring intelligent orchestration across the software development lifecycle and GitLab's approach to moving software teams from stage-based to continuous software development, unifying DevOps, security, and AI workflows.

WHEN: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, starting at 9 a.m. PT

WHERE: Virtual - register at about.gitlab.com/events/transcend/virtual/

WHY ATTEND: GitLab Transcend will demonstrate how organizations can close the gap in innovation speed, where individual productivity gains from AI coding are lost when reviews, pipelines, security, and deployments become bottlenecks. The event features real customer deployments, demonstrations, and practical approaches to enabling intelligent orchestration for software teams and AI agents.

Customer spotlight with Southwest Airlines® and GitLab Vice President of Customer Experience, Sherrod Patching. She also shares results from organizations such as Ericsson, Deutsche Telekom, and Barclays.

Partner discussion with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Patching on expanding customer choice through flexible GitLab deployments on OCI’s infrastructure with industry-leading cloud economics.

Keynote presentations by GitLab CEO Bill Staples and Chief Product and Marketing Officer Manav Khurana on moving from stage-based to continuous software development, and highlights from GitLab's platform roadmap for 2026.

Demonstrations showing how software teams use agentic AI to automate real-world use cases and measure the true impact of AI with software delivery insights.

Demonstrations showing how software teams use agentic AI to automate real-world use cases and measure the true impact of AI with software delivery insights.

About GitLab

GitLab is the most comprehensive, intelligent DevSecOps platform for software innovation. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 50 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100* trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.

*Fortune 500® is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited, used under license. Claim based on GitLab data. Fortune 100 refers to the top 20% ranked companies in the 2025 Fortune 500 list, published in June 2025. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of GitLab.

