Ginkgo Heart, LLC Joins Innovators’ Network at American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation

American Heart Association consortium advances development of evidence-based health tech solutions

PORTLAND, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HeartFailure–Ginkgo Heart, LLC, has joined the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation’s (the Center) Innovators’ Network. The Center is focused on building and fostering health technology relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions.

The Innovators’ Network is a consortium that connects entrepreneurs, providers, researchers and payers. Innovators’ Network members also have access to the Association’s digital guidelines, recommendations, and best-in-class science as they develop digital healthcare technologies. Members collaborate with the Center in different ways, including the building of models for clinical outcome studies, lowering the significant cost of developing those studies independently, helping connect the science to technology, and providing evidence that a digital platform improves healthcare outcomes – a key concern for providers and payers.

“The Center aims to advance the rapid, efficient, and effective development of healthcare technology,” said Eric Peterson, M.D., M.P.H., Vice Provost and Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Research at University of Texas Southwestern and chair of the Health Tech Advisory group for the Center. “It’s incredibly encouraging to see Ginkgo Heart leveraging this consortium to broaden and deepen their engagement in this arena.”

“We are excited to join the Innovators’ Network, as it will provide unique access to the Association’s research and others innovating in this space, helping us to achieve our goal of assisting heart failure patients to self-manage their disease,” said Lesley Hanselman, founder of Gingko Heart and a heart failure nurse specialist.

About Ginkgo Heart

Ginkgo Heart joins the Innovators’ Network bringing with them Cormeum, an app that helps heart failure patients track key metrics, including weight, sodium intake and fluid intake and output. Patients can also track their daily medication usage and monitor their symptoms, such as shortness of breath and swelling in the lower body, and can share their results with family members and/or providers, allowing them to track progress together.

Ginkgo Heart, LLC is committed to providing solutions that help people work toward improved cardiovascular health. Inspired by a heart failure nurse specialist’s desire to help her patients, Cormeum provides a comprehensive, yet simple way for people to track their heart failure metrics, empowering them to work toward self-managing their disease.

