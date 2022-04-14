GigNet Signs Agreement with Grupo Anderson’s of Quintana Roo, Mexico to Provide Broadband and Managed Services to Enhance the Chain’s Exceptional and Unforgettable Dining Experiences

Pioneering Restaurant Chain to Implement GigNet’s Advanced Digital Infrastructure Solutions and Proprietary Service Delivery Platform

CANCUN, Mexico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cancun–GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today it is supplying broadband for seamless, fast and reliable Internet to Grupo Anderson’s in Quintana Roo. Grupo Anderson’s operates an expanding portfolio of highly popular restaurants that are major contributors to the Cancun region’s vibrant and dynamic culinary scene.

Grupo Anderson is a 100% Mexican company founded in 1963 by Carlos Anderson, under the ideology that “we do not have customers, we have guests,” said Adolfo Robles Santamaria, Director of Financial Planning for Grupo Anderson. “We distinguish ourselves by creating unforgettable experiences for our guests, making them feel as if they are at home. We are creators of joy, laughter and positive feelings that translate into unique culinary experiences, achieving a harmony that is perceived in every detail. Seamless connectivity has become an essential part of today’s dining experience since people want to share memorable dishes and moments with their friends and family. We have chosen GigNet because of their reputation and their customer service to help meet our guests’ expectations for fast and secure connectivity at our restaurants.”

Mark Carney, OBE, President of GigNet Mexico, said, “Internet has become a necessity which we rely upon to socialize, communicate, entertain and connect, especially when we travel and gather with friends, family, and business associates. The culinary experience in the Mexican Caribbean is without a doubt a major attraction that people want to share with others. We will be supplying our GigNet managed services for seamless, reliable Internet services to Grupo Anderson’s, enabling simultaneous use of cloud and streaming applications in each of their restaurants that will not only enhance their already superior guest service, but will also improve communication and the decision-making process for the group’s administrative team – essential for a growing company such as Grupo Anderson’s. We look forward to partnering in their growth and continued success.”

GigNet will provide Managed Services for multiple locations including the group’s corporate office in Cancun and its legendary dining establishments in entertaining experiences in Cancun, Tulum, and Playa del Carmen. Grupo Anderson’s portfolio includes Nicoleta Cancun, Harry’s Cancun, Porfirios Cancun, H Roof Cancun, Fred’s Cancun, Senor Frog’s Cancun, Cao Cancun, La Vicenta, Mayan Monkey Cancun, Harry’s PDC, Ilios PDC, Porfirios PDC, Senor Frog’s Muelle, Senor Frog’s 5th Ave., Mayan Monkey PDC, H Moonlight Tulum, Bak Tulum, and Mayan Monkey Tulum.

ABOUT GRUPO ANDERSON’S

Grupo Anderson’s has 14 brands with more than 50 units distributed throughout Mexico, the United States, and the Caribbean. They are the largest restaurant group in the country and continue to grow nationally and internationally with ambitious projects and more locations. https://grupoandersons.com/

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, large commercial operations, governmental offices, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic transport services for mobile phone operators in the region. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world, with over 25 million annual airport visitors. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.

