GigNet Signs Agreement with Five Selina Hotels in the Mexican Caribbean to Provide High Speed Internet

GigNet Will Provide Selina Hotels Connectivity to Enable Ultimate Work-Life Balance at Co-Working Spaces for Digital Nomads

CANCUN, Mexico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdventureTravel–GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today it has signed an agreement to provide high-speed Internet to five Selina Hotels in Cancun and the Riviera Maya including Isla Mujeres, Downtown Cancun, Cancun Hotel Zone, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum.

Selina is a unique hospitality brand operating in more than 60 destinations worldwide that combine remote work, sustainable travel, and community. From off-grid hidden gems in the middle of nature to buzzing hubs in the heart of innovative cities, Selina has changed the remote work landscape and enabled digital nomads to travel seamlessly across the globe. Selina enables the ultimate work-life balance with well-designed co-working spaces at every destination – complete with desks, high-speed WiFi, meeting rooms, and more. Selected locations also feature curated wellness programs to nourish the mind, body, and soul. For example, Selina Isla Mujeres offers a library area, a movie theater, an outdoor event area, and an IDC Scuba Instructor Certification Center – the only one in Latin America inside a hotel.

Mark Carney, OBE, and President of GigNet Mexico, stated, “We are excited about welcoming Selina Hotels to the GigNet family. I personally have fond memories from Selina Isla Mujeres, the former site of Poc-Na an original Mexico hostel, since I stayed there for a year when I first arrived in Cancun over forty years ago. Just as when I started my career in Cancun, Selina caters to a new generation of travelers seeking career and personal adventures. The difference is that now guests at all the Selina properties in the Mexican Caribbean can work, communicate, and innovate with friends and colleagues around the world seamlessly and securely.”

Mr. Carney added, “Selina recognizes that digital nomads are some of the most interesting and productive entrepreneurs and creators on the planet. The Cancun region is the perfect nomad – and permanent – destination for tomorrow’s technology and business leaders who can now travel, live, and work with the advantage of GigNet’s high-speed fiber connectivity.”

ABOUT SELINA HOTELS

Rafi Museri and Daniel Rudasevski, creators of Selina Hotels, have designed a travel experience where guests can enjoy a hearty and healthy breakfast and concentrate on their work while sharing a space in the co-working area, and relax and meet other travelers to enjoy a drink, food, and music from guest DJs or live musicians. Museri and Rudasevski themselves embody Selina, working remotely, traveling the world, meeting new people, and forming lasting bonds. Their desire to build Selina was personal – fueled by a desire to make interesting spaces around the world, driven by the social aspect, and the vision that “Life must be with people.” https://www.selina.com/es/mexico/

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, large commercial operations, governmental offices, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic transport services for mobile phone operators in the region. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world, with over 25 million annual airport visitors. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.

