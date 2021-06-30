GigNet Signs Agreement to Provide Managed Services to MERA Corporation Headquarters in Cancun, Mexico

GigNet will provide high-speed broadband and managed WiFi services, connecting MERA to the high-speed data access and instant communication required today for management decision-making and superior operations

CANCUN, Mexico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres north of Cancun through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today it is providing Managed Services and Broadband for fast and reliable Internet to MERA Corporation for their Headquarters in Cancun, Mexico. MERA Corporation has extensive operations at the Cancun International Airport, one of the busiest airports in Latin America.

“MERA Corporation is a private multinational company focused on food and beverage concessions with critical mass within non-traditional venues such as airports and cruise ports. We are operators, concept developers, franchise partners, strategic allies, and restaurant owners. Quick and reliable internet has become a necessity for our business,” said Rafael Aguirre, President of MERA Corporation. “High-speed data access and efficient communication is a requirement to keep at the forefront of our business. GigNet is a perfect fit for our Headquarters operations because they understand what it means for our managers and our team members to be able to have reliable high-speed Internet.”

“We now rely on Internet to communicate and connect when we work and travel. We are excited about helping MERA Corporation to experience the best high-speed Internet available in the Mexican Caribbean,” said Mark Carney, OBE, President of GigNet Mexico. “We will be supplying our customized GigNet enterprise solutions, enabling simultaneous use of cloud and streaming applications that will not only enhance MERA’s already superior operations, but will also improve communication, automation, and the decision-making process for the group’s corporate management team. We look forward to partnering in their growth and continued success as the Cancun International Airport continues to lead the global travel industry.”

ABOUT MERA CORPORATION

MERA Corporation provides service in 18 terminals and 2 cruise ports in 5 countries through our 160+ units, with a portfolio of over 50 brands. These facilities serve over 110,000,000 million passengers, annually. The Company is a 100% Mexican company, committed to offering clients excellent entertainment and quality food and beverages. MERA’s service is exceptional and unique, with a priority to provide personalized attention to each guest under the “One Customer at a Time” approach. (https://meracorporation.com)

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism destinations in the world, with over 25 million annual airport visitors. GigNet is a leader in the digital transformation of the region.

