GigNet Delivers Advanced Connectivity Solutions to the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, a PGA Tour Event Underway in Riviera Maya, Mexico

CANCUN, Mexico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Broadband–GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure Company that has completed an extensive fiber-optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, north of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone in Tulum, is delivering advanced broadband connectivity solutions to the prestigious World Wide Technology Championship currently underway at Mayakoba in Riviera Maya, Mexico. The event is the only PGA-sanctioned golf tournament in Mexico. (https://wwtchampionshipatmayakoba.com/world-wide-technology/)





The PGA Tour Event is being played at El Camaleon Golf Club, at Mayakoba near Playa Del Carmen, Mexico. Designed by Greg Norman, the course features three distinct landscapes characteristic of the Riviera Maya region – mangrove jungles, limestone canals, and beautiful oceanfronts, resulting in breathtaking views for golfers and spectators. The tournament continues through the final round of play scheduled for Sunday, November 6, 2022.

Mark Carney, OBE and President of GigNet Mexico, stated, “We are pleased to be a sponsor for this incredible event, and proud to be chosen to provide critical broadband services necessary for an international event of this magnitude. This is our 4th year as a corporate partner and connectivity provider, and we have seen this tournament grow. It is especially great to see thousands of spectators back after the pandemic, and this really is a symbol for how Playa Del Carmen, Cancun, Tulum, and the entire Riviera Maya region have led the world in recovery in international tourism.”

Mr. Carney added, “In addition to being a world class sporting event attracting the best professional golfers from the United States, Latin America and the world, the tournament brings great attention to the region as a premier destination not only for tourism, but as a great business environment and increasingly as a high-demand area for residential development. We are also proud to be part of an event that contributes each year to youth and other charities in the region.”

The World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba is committed to supporting local, national, and international charities. The event donates significant funds and raises awareness for selected charities, and has donated over US$2.9 million to causes positively impacting communities in Playa Del Carmen and Cancun. The tournament and the Mayakoba resort support Golf PARa Todos (Golf FORe All), a program to promote golf among young people in the region.

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, large commercial operations, governmental offices, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic transport services for mobile phone operators in the region. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world, with over 25 million annual airport passengers. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.

