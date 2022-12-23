<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire  Gigaphoton Expands Training Capability to Enhance Its Field Services
Business Wire

 Gigaphoton Expands Training Capability to Enhance Its Field Services

di Business Wire

 Supporting increasing semiconductor lithography lightsources worldwide

OYAMA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gigaphoton Inc. (Head Office: Oyama, Tochigi; President and CEO: Katsumi Uranaka), a manufacturer of lightsources for semiconductor lithography, announced a policy to improve field support capability through its field services and supports for lithography lightsources worldwide by expanding training capability.

According to industry reports, the semiconductor market is expected to grow to $1 trillion by 2030. Gigaphoton, a manufacturer of lightsources for semiconductor lithography, is focusing on expanding its facilities and training field service engineers in order to provide better support systems to customer and then support industry growth.

To expand the training capability of field support engineers throughout the Gigaphoton Group, the company added a training center in Tainan and Taichung, Taiwan. Training lasers are now installed at all four service locations in Taiwan. In addition, Gigaphoton has added training lasers in the U.S., Singapore, Changzhou, China, and expanded its training center.

Gigaphoton plans to expand its training facilities in each region continuously to double the number of training lasers and trainers worldwide in FY2025 (compared to FY2020).

Katsumi Uranaka, President & CEO of Gigaphoton, said, “As demand for semiconductors is expected to grow toward 2030, our lightsources operating at customers are also increasing year by year. We are enhancing our capability of training field support engineers throughout the entire Gigaphoton to maximize our customers’ availability. As a supplier of lithography lightsources essential for semiconductor manufacturing, we will continue to enhance our field service to support our industry growth.”

About GIGAPHOTON

Since it was founded in 2000, GIGAPHOTON has delivered valuable solutions to semiconductor manufacturers throughout the world as a manufacturer of light sources. In every stage from R&D to manufacture, sales, and maintenance services, GIGAPHOTON is committed to providing world-class support delivered from the perspective of everyday users. For more information, please visit https://gigaphoton.com/

Contacts

Media Contact:

GIGAPHOTON Inc.

Corporate Planning Department

Kenji Oishi

TEL: +81-285-37-6931

Email: mailto:web_info@gigaphoton.com

Articoli correlati

Rigaku to Install XtaLAB Synergy-ED Electron Diffractometer at ICIQ in Spain

Business Wire Business Wire -
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rigaku, a leader in developing crystallography solutions, is proud to announce that they will be installing the first...
Continua a leggere

Galvan’s Health Blockchain Officially Launches

Business Wire Business Wire -
JACKSON, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$IZE #Galvan--Galvan, a leading health and wellness company in the Web3 space, today announced the launch of...
Continua a leggere

Redfin Reports Home Sales Slumped 35% in November, the Biggest Decline on Record

Business Wire Business Wire -
A surge in mortgage rates in early November caused sales and prices to slow, but there are early signs...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
ESG ZONE ces 2023 lg

LG al CES 2023 presenta la propria visione Enviromental, Social and Governance

Lg