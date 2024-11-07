Home Business Wire Gigaphoton Delivers Excimer Laser to the United States for Micro Via Processing
OYAMA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gigaphoton Inc. (Head Office: Oyama, Tochigi; President and CEO: Tatsuo Enami), a manufacturer of lightsources for semiconductor lithography, announced that the “G300K” micro via processing lightsource has been delivered to a Japanese equipment manufacturer, specialized in backend equipment manufacturing and the integrated system has been successfully installed at the facility of a company in the United States.




Gigaphoton has applied its expertise in semiconductor lithography lightsources to develop a lightsource for ultra-fine ablation processing for advanced packaging processes.

The G300K, is an excimer laser based on KrF (248nm) wavelength, which is integrated into the processing equipment for semiconductor package substrates. It provides high power, high repetition rate, high reliability with long life modules. The excimer laser is primarily used in the process of creating micro-via holes with a diameter of 10μm or less, as well as trench patterns. It is expected to be adopted for the manufacturing of 2.5D/3D packages utilizing chiplets, which are projected to increase primarily used for AI chipsets.

Tatsuo Enami, President and CEO of Gigaphoton said, “In Gigaphoton, alongside our research and development of lightsources for semiconductor lithography, we have also been exploring various possibilities for the application of excimer lasers in other fields.

We will continue to accelerate our research and development efforts to expand into new areas.

As a critical lightsource manufacturer in the semiconductor manufacturing industry, we will continue to contribute to the industry through continuous research and development on new processes to facilitate the further implementation of excimer lasers.”

About GIGAPHOTON

Since it was founded in 2000, GIGAPHOTON has delivered valuable solutions to semiconductor manufacturers throughout the world as a manufacturer of lightsources. In every stage from R&D to manufacture, sales, and maintenance services, GIGAPHOTON is committed to providing world-class support delivered from the perspective of everyday users. For more information, please visit https://gigaphoton.com/

