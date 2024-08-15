Gigamon Showcases the Importance of Deep Observability in Securing and Managing Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure at VMware Explore 2024

Event attendees can discover how Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline can bring hidden threats into focus across virtual environments at booth #1439

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudSecurity—Gigamon, a leading deep observability company, today announced it will exhibit at VMware Explore 2024 in Las Vegas from Aug. 26-29. Up to 10,000 attendees are expected to attend the conference and can visit the Gigamon booth to learn how GigaVUE Cloud Suite™, a VMware-certified deep observability solution, acquires, optimizes, and distributes traffic and network-derived intelligence from any virtual machine or container across leading cloud platforms to security and observability tools. Named Best in Show at VMware Explore last year, Gigamon Application Metadata Intelligence will also be demonstrated as part of the company’s deep observability solutions.





In response to the rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape, global information security spending is expected to reach a projected $215 billion this year. Yet, in the Gigamon 2024 Hybrid Cloud Security Survey, 1 in 3 security teams reported they were unable to detect a data breach over the past 12 months using existing tools, and of those that did detect a breach, 25 percent couldn’t determine the root cause.

At VMware Explore, the Gigamon team will showcase how deep observability — network-derived intelligence delivered to cloud, security, and observability tools — helps organizations eliminate blind spots, reduce tool costs, and improve security and management of hybrid cloud infrastructure.

“Over the past year we’ve seen increasingly complex hybrid cloud infrastructure lead to blind spots in lateral VM and container traffic that threat actors can — and have — exploited,” said Bassam Khan, vice president of product and technical marketing at Gigamon. “We look forward to showcasing how our VMware-certified Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline helps organizations gain the visibility they need to fortify their cybersecurity posture.”

Given the event’s focus on modernizing infrastructure and accelerating application development while remaining protected, Gigamon invites VMware Explore attendees to visit the Gigamon booth #1439 to:

Participate in live demonstrations of the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline across virtual, container, and multi-cloud environments

